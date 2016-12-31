Sports Listen

Sports News

The Latest: Alabama seeking milestone wins in Peach Bowl

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 2:37 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the Peach Bowl game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington. All times local.

2:30 p.m.

Alabama is seeking a couple of milestones in the Peach Bowl against Washington.

A victory over the Huskies would give the senior class a four-year record of 51-5. Alabama shares the four-year win mark with last year’s Crimson Tide and Ohio State seniors and Chris Petersen’s Boise State group that finished up in 2011.

‘Bama is also trying to match Southern California’s record 16-game win streak over ranked teams from 2002-05. The Tide is currently tied with Barry Switzer’s Oklahoma teams from 1973-75

The Tide has won 25 straight games.

The game is some 2,000 miles from Seattle and 200 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. So it was no surprise that ‘Bama players coming out for warmups were greeted by cheers and a few boos rained down on the Huskies, though the stadium was still filling in.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

Sports News

