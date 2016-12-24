Sports Listen

Valencia president says sorry to fans for disappointing 2016
The Latest: Redskins TE Reed sidelined by shoulder injury

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 12:38 pm
The Latest on week 16 of the NFL season on Saturday (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The Washington Redskins will be without tight end Jordan Reed and linebacker Su’a Cravens for their key matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Reed is out with a sprained left shoulder, and Cravens is inactive due to an upper arm injury. Reed is one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the league with 61 receptions for 646 yards and five touchdowns, and Cravens has 34 tackles and a sack this year.

___

12:05 p.m.

The New York Jets say that Todd Bowles will coach from the sideline Saturday against the Patriots, a day after going to the hospital with a medical scare.

Bowles rejoined the team in New England on Saturday morning after not traveling on the team plane Friday.

The 53-year-old coach fell ill Friday afternoon and was taken to a hospital in New Jersey with what the team said was an “undisclosed illness.”

Bowles is in his second season as coach of the Jets, who have struggled to a 4-10 record. Although it appears he will return next season, Bowles has faced increasing criticism in recent weeks, with some fans and commentators calling for his job.

This was the second health-related incident Bowles has had since joining the Jets. In February, he had a benign mass removed from his throat that was initially discovered during the season.

— Kyle Hightower reporting in Foxborough

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Sports News
The Associated Press

