Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST
Brown 66, Quinnipiac 61
Castleton 62, Stevens Tech 57
Fairleigh Dickinson 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
Mass.-Lowell 98, Cornell 96, OT
Mount St. Mary’s 67, LIU Brooklyn 65
Robert Morris 78, Sacred Heart 67
St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77
St. John’s 76, Butler 73
Vermont 76, Siena 60
Wagner 71, CCSU 46
SOUTH
Ball St. 73, North Florida 68
Christopher Newport 86, Old Westbury 41
ETSU 92, Savannah St. 71
Emory 91, Berry 80
Georgia 96, Auburn 84
High Point 71, Gardner-Webb 64
Kentucky 99, Mississippi 76
Liberty 77, Presbyterian 61
Limestone 83, Lander 81
Longwood 79, Campbell 77
Radford 80, UNC Asheville 77, OT
William & Mary 65, Old Dominion 54
Winthrop 84, Charleston Southern 68
MIDWEST
Adrian 67, Baldwin-Wallace 65
Columbia (Mo.) 96, Philander Smith 71
Dubuque 85, St. Scholastica 66
E. Michigan 98, Long Beach St. 72
Green Bay 76, Cleveland St. 75, OT
Miami (Ohio) 89, Olivet Nazarene 69
N. Kentucky 81, Detroit 70
Northwestern (Minn.) 74, Wis.-Platteville 65
Oakland 81, Wright St. 62
Park 83, Missouri Baptist 70
SE Missouri 89, Henderson St. 75
W. Illinois 93, Fort Wayne 91
W. Michigan 80, Alabama A&M 50
Washington Adventist 73, Indiana-East 69
Wis.-Parkside 117, Indiana-Northwest 83
Wis.-Stout 64, Central 56
Wooster 85, Hobart 72
Youngstown St. 88, Milwaukee 87, 2OT
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 79, Sam Houston St. 65
Tennessee 73, Texas A&M 63
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.