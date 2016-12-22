Sports Listen

Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 9:22 pm
BOYS BASKETBALL

Hammond 62, Carver Vo- Tech 51

Landon 82, Highland-Warrenton, Va. 74

Liberty 59, Marriotts Ridge 49

Meade 60, Chopticon 45

Mountain Ridge 70, Clear Spring 33

Mt. Hebron 65, South River 58, OT

St. Joseph’s Prep, Pa. 102, Cristo Rey Jesuit 37

Thomas Johnson 71, Westminster 51

Chick-Fil-A Classic
Bracket 1
Semifinal

John Carroll 60, Lafayette Christian Academy, La. 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 67, Bishop Ireton, Va. 48

Boonsboro 60, Clear Spring 29

Indian Creek 56, Broadneck 43

Pasadena Chesapeake 58, Mercy 30

Saint James 48, Jefferson, W.Va. 44

Seton Keough 42, Catonsville 37

St. Peter and Paul 48, North East 43

Nike Tournament of Champions

Archbishop Wood, Pa. 48, Good Counsel 39

Cardinal O’Hara, Pa. 55, Elizabeth Seton 51

Long Beach Poly, Calif. 46, Riverdale Baptist 34

Topics:
Sports News
Sports News

