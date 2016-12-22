Thursday’s Scores

Hammond 62, Carver Vo- Tech 51
Landon 82, Highland-Warrenton, Va. 74
Liberty 59, Marriotts Ridge 49
Meade 60, Chopticon 45
Mountain Ridge 70, Clear Spring 33
Mt. Hebron 65, South River 58, OT
St. Joseph’s Prep, Pa. 102, Cristo Rey Jesuit 37
Thomas Johnson 71, Westminster 51
|Chick-Fil-A Classic
|Bracket 1
|Semifinal
John Carroll 60, Lafayette Christian Academy, La. 44
Bishop McNamara 67, Bishop Ireton, Va. 48
Boonsboro 60, Clear Spring 29
Indian Creek 56, Broadneck 43
Pasadena Chesapeake 58, Mercy 30
Saint James 48, Jefferson, W.Va. 44
Seton Keough 42, Catonsville 37
St. Peter and Paul 48, North East 43
|Nike Tournament of Champions
Archbishop Wood, Pa. 48, Good Counsel 39
Cardinal O’Hara, Pa. 55, Elizabeth Seton 51
Long Beach Poly, Calif. 46, Riverdale Baptist 34