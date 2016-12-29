Thursday’s Scores

Aberdeen 52, Linganore 51
Allegany 71, Northern – Cal 59
Cape Henry Collegiate, Va. 74, Gilman 61
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Centennial 57, Liberty 53
Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 73, Pikesville 66
Dunbar 39, Dover, Del. 34
Fort Hill 75, Northern – Cal 53
Grace Christian Academy 76, La Plata 65
Great Mills 70, Lackey 49
Huntingtown 64, Calvert 54
John Carroll 48, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 42
Lely, Fla. 67, North Point 63
Loyola 57, Annapolis 54
Manchester Valley 58, Hereford 54
Mt. Carmel 60, Mars, Pa. 51
Mt. Hebron 58, Northeast – AA 51
Pocomoke 86, St. Peter and Paul 64
Rock Creek Christian Academy 60, Legacy Charter, S.C. 51
Sagemont, Fla. 72, Baltimore Poly 58
Severn 59, Watkins Mill 50
South River 41, South Carroll 38
Southwestern 59, Pasadena Chesapeake 54
Southwestern 53, Wheaton 46
St. Charles 54, Gaithersburg 49
Thomas Jefferson, Pa. 68, McDonough 49
Westlake 71, Maine-Endwell, N.Y. 66
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 56, St. Mary’s Ryken 43
|Benedictine Tournament
|Fifth Place
St. Maria Goretti 55, Millwood School, Va. 47
McDonogh School 63, The Potomac School, Va. 59
Fannett-Metal, Pa. 72, Maryland School for the Deaf 65
Sussex Technical, Del. 57, New Era Academy 54
Annapolis Area Christian 76, Hubie Blake 49
Atholton 47, Cambridge/SD 30
Battlefield, Va. 74, Wicomico 60
Harford Tech 67, St. John’s Catholic Prep 52
James M. Bennett 63, Surrattsville 58
Potomac, Va. 55, Stephen Decatur 54, OT
SEED 68, Col. Richardson 59
Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 82, New Town 55
Walt Whitman 64, Urbana 60
Chopticon 54, King George, Va. 51
|Mount Vernon Tournament
|Championship
Oakton, Va. 60, Gerstell Academy 45
|Phenom Hoops Invitational
Virginia Academy, Va. 51, Saint James 49
|Southern-Garrett Tournament (Snowball Classic)
Oakland Southern 73, East Hardy, W.Va. 62
|Trinity Christian Tournament
Heights 57, E.L. Haynes, D.C. 53
|Wakefield High School Tournament
|Championship
Glenelg 52, Wakefield, Va. 47
Annapolis 45, Central 44
Baltimore Chesapeake 56, Indian Creek 44
Caesar Rodney, Del. 46, Damascus 36
Chopticon 54, Leonardtown 40
Crisfield 52, North Dorchester 38
Crossland 53, Meade 34
Glen Burnie 53, Hyattsville Northwestern 45
Gwynn Park 46, Capitol Christian Academy 42
Hampton, Tenn. 50, Archbishop Spalding 38
Holy Innocents’, Ga. 69, St. John’s Catholic Prep 35
King George, Va. 69, Lackey 29
Kings Christian 37, Annapolis Area Christian 31
La Plata 44, Hyattsville Northwestern 31
Laurel 58, North County 40
Linganore 64, Mardela 11
Maryland School for the Deaf 61, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 44
Maryland School for the Deaf 57, Bishop Walsh 19
Mt. Airy Christian 32, Calvary Christian 23
Queen Annes County 38, Northeast – AA 25
Rock Creek Christian Academy 65, Herndon, Va. 52
Roland Park Country 47, Ventura, Calif. 25
Seton Keough 44, C. H. Flowers 35
Severn 61, J.E.B. Stuart, Va. 31
Westlake 74, McDonogh School 44
|Berlin-Brothersvalley Tournament
Berlin-Brothersvalley, Pa. 54, Fort Hill 44
Everett, Pa. 58, Northern Garrett 28
|Boo Williams Christmas Classic
|Semifinal
|Gold Pool
Princess Anne, Va. 60, Bishop McNamara 53
Oakdale 66, Parkside 16
Thomas Stone 68, Pocomoke 27
Frederick 45, Baltimore Poly 41
Long Reach 40, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27
Oxon Hill 45, Bell Multicultural, D.C. 28
Chancellor, Va. 51, Calvert 26
Old Mill 58, North Point 54
|Westfield Bulldog Bash Tournament
|Championship
Holy Child 45, Lake Braddock, Va. 33