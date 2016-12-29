Thursday’s Scores

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016
BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 52, Linganore 51

Allegany 71, Northern – Cal 59

Cape Henry Collegiate, Va. 74, Gilman 61

Centennial 57, Liberty 53

Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 73, Pikesville 66

Dunbar 39, Dover, Del. 34

Fort Hill 75, Northern – Cal 53

Grace Christian Academy 76, La Plata 65

Great Mills 70, Lackey 49

Huntingtown 64, Calvert 54

John Carroll 48, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 42

Lely, Fla. 67, North Point 63

Loyola 57, Annapolis 54

Manchester Valley 58, Hereford 54

Mt. Carmel 60, Mars, Pa. 51

Mt. Hebron 58, Northeast – AA 51

Pocomoke 86, St. Peter and Paul 64

Rock Creek Christian Academy 60, Legacy Charter, S.C. 51

Sagemont, Fla. 72, Baltimore Poly 58

Severn 59, Watkins Mill 50

South River 41, South Carroll 38

Southwestern 59, Pasadena Chesapeake 54

Southwestern 53, Wheaton 46

St. Charles 54, Gaithersburg 49

Thomas Jefferson, Pa. 68, McDonough 49

Westlake 71, Maine-Endwell, N.Y. 66

Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 56, St. Mary’s Ryken 43

Benedictine Tournament
Fifth Place

St. Maria Goretti 55, Millwood School, Va. 47

Third Place

McDonogh School 63, The Potomac School, Va. 59

Fannett-Metal Tournament

Fannett-Metal, Pa. 72, Maryland School for the Deaf 65

Govenor’s Challenge

Sussex Technical, Del. 57, New Era Academy 54

Governors Challenge

Annapolis Area Christian 76, Hubie Blake 49

Atholton 47, Cambridge/SD 30

Battlefield, Va. 74, Wicomico 60

Harford Tech 67, St. John’s Catholic Prep 52

James M. Bennett 63, Surrattsville 58

Potomac, Va. 55, Stephen Decatur 54, OT

SEED 68, Col. Richardson 59

Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 82, New Town 55

Walt Whitman 64, Urbana 60

Holiday Tournament

Chopticon 54, King George, Va. 51

Mount Vernon Tournament
Championship

Oakton, Va. 60, Gerstell Academy 45

Phenom Hoops Invitational

Virginia Academy, Va. 51, Saint James 49

Southern-Garrett Tournament (Snowball Classic)

Oakland Southern 73, East Hardy, W.Va. 62

Trinity Christian Tournament

Heights 57, E.L. Haynes, D.C. 53

Wakefield High School Tournament
Championship

Glenelg 52, Wakefield, Va. 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Annapolis 45, Central 44

Baltimore Chesapeake 56, Indian Creek 44

Caesar Rodney, Del. 46, Damascus 36

Chopticon 54, Leonardtown 40

Crisfield 52, North Dorchester 38

Crossland 53, Meade 34

Glen Burnie 53, Hyattsville Northwestern 45

Gwynn Park 46, Capitol Christian Academy 42

Hampton, Tenn. 50, Archbishop Spalding 38

Holy Innocents’, Ga. 69, St. John’s Catholic Prep 35

King George, Va. 69, Lackey 29

Kings Christian 37, Annapolis Area Christian 31

La Plata 44, Hyattsville Northwestern 31

Laurel 58, North County 40

Linganore 64, Mardela 11

Maryland School for the Deaf 61, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 44

Maryland School for the Deaf 57, Bishop Walsh 19

Mt. Airy Christian 32, Calvary Christian 23

Queen Annes County 38, Northeast – AA 25

Rock Creek Christian Academy 65, Herndon, Va. 52

Roland Park Country 47, Ventura, Calif. 25

Seton Keough 44, C. H. Flowers 35

Severn 61, J.E.B. Stuart, Va. 31

Westlake 74, McDonogh School 44

Berlin-Brothersvalley Tournament

Berlin-Brothersvalley, Pa. 54, Fort Hill 44

Everett, Pa. 58, Northern Garrett 28

Boo Williams Christmas Classic
Semifinal
Gold Pool

Princess Anne, Va. 60, Bishop McNamara 53

Governor’s Challenge

Oakdale 66, Parkside 16

Thomas Stone 68, Pocomoke 27

Title IX Tournament

Frederick 45, Baltimore Poly 41

Long Reach 40, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27

Oxon Hill 45, Bell Multicultural, D.C. 28

Waldorf Holiday Classic

Chancellor, Va. 51, Calvert 26

Old Mill 58, North Point 54

Westfield Bulldog Bash Tournament
Championship

Holy Child 45, Lake Braddock, Va. 33

