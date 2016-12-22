Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended RHP Mario Alcantara (free agent), Cleveland RHP Dakody Clemmer (AZL Indians), Kansas City RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (Lexington-SAL), Houston RHP Brendan McCurry (Corpus Christi-TL) and Boston C Jake Romanski (Pawtucket-IL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned LHP Matt Purke outright to Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Reynaldo Rodriguez and Matt Hague on minor league contracts.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Tony Diaz first base coach, Duane Espy hitting coach, Ron Gideon coach and Jeff Salazar assistant hitting coach.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Marty Anderson.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Josh Wright to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Gunnar Kines to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Joe Ravert.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO STARS — Promoted assistant coach Vickie Johnson to head coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Rashad Ross. Signed CB Dashaun Phillips from the practice squad and LB Lynden Trail to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — F David Legwand announced his retirement.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned G Daniel Altshuller from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed F Artem Anisimov on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 18. Recalled F Tanner Kero from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Philippe Desrosiers from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Zachary Fucale from Brampton (ECHL) to St. John’s (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jacob Josefson on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 17. Recalled D Seth Helgeson from Albany (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Paul Stastny on injured reserve. Recalled F Wade Megan from Chicago (AHL).

American Hockey League ECHL

ELMIRA JACKALS — Claimed D Travis Jeke off waivers from Adirondack.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Claimed G Keegan Asmundson off waivers from Indy.

ECHL

ELMIRA JACKALS — Announced F Mike Radja and D Cole Martin have left the team.

LACROSSE United Women’s Lacrosse League

UWLX — Announced the resignation of commissioner Michele DeJuliis.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA WRESTLING — Promoted Ryan Johnson to director of corporate partnerships.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Reggie Cannon.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Traded M Harry Shipp to Seattle for general allocation money.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M David Guzman from Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Loaned F Francisca Ordegate to Sydney FC (W-League, Australia).

COLLEGE

BRANDEIS — Named Gabe Margolis men’s soccer coach.

DUKE — Suspended men’s basketball G Grayson Allen indefinitely.

EAST CAROLINA — Announced the retirement of assistant head coach/defensive backs coach Rick Smith.

FRESNO STATE — Named Tony Tuioti assistant defensive line coach.

GEORGIA — Fined assistant football coach Shane Beamer $25,000 for accepting leaked game plan information two years ago while at Virginia Tech. Named Tom Black volleyball coach.

MICHIGAN — Suspended WR Grant Perry from the football team.

NORTH ALABAMA — Promoted defensive coordinator Chris Willis to head football coach.

OREGON STATE — Named Scott Barnes athletic director.

SETON HALL — Dismissed sophomore F Myles Carter from the men’s basketball team.

XAVIER (NO) — Announced the resignation of faculty athletics representative Sister Grace Mary Flickinger. named Elliott Hammer faculty athletics representative.