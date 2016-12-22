Thursday’s Sports Transactions

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended RHP Mario Alcantara (free agent), Cleveland RHP Dakody Clemmer (AZL Indians), Kansas City RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (Lexington-SAL), Houston RHP Brendan McCurry (Corpus Christi-TL) and Boston C Jake Romanski (Pawtucket-IL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned LHP Matt Purke outright to Charlotte (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Reynaldo Rodriguez and Matt Hague on minor league contracts.
Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Tony Diaz first base coach, Duane Espy hitting coach, Ron Gideon coach and Jeff Salazar assistant hitting coach.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Marty Anderson.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Josh Wright to a contract extension.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Gunnar Kines to a contract extension.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Joe Ravert.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO STARS — Promoted assistant coach Vickie Johnson to head coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Rashad Ross. Signed CB Dashaun Phillips from the practice squad and LB Lynden Trail to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — F David Legwand announced his retirement.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned G Daniel Altshuller from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed F Artem Anisimov on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 18. Recalled F Tanner Kero from Rockford (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Philippe Desrosiers from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Zachary Fucale from Brampton (ECHL) to St. John’s (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jacob Josefson on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 17. Recalled D Seth Helgeson from Albany (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Paul Stastny on injured reserve. Recalled F Wade Megan from Chicago (AHL).
|American Hockey League
|ECHL
ELMIRA JACKALS — Claimed D Travis Jeke off waivers from Adirondack.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Claimed G Keegan Asmundson off waivers from Indy.
ELMIRA JACKALS — Announced F Mike Radja and D Cole Martin have left the team.
|LACROSSE
|United Women’s Lacrosse League
UWLX — Announced the resignation of commissioner Michele DeJuliis.
USA WRESTLING — Promoted Ryan Johnson to director of corporate partnerships.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed D Reggie Cannon.
MONTREAL IMPACT — Traded M Harry Shipp to Seattle for general allocation money.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M David Guzman from Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica).
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Loaned F Francisca Ordegate to Sydney FC (W-League, Australia).
BRANDEIS — Named Gabe Margolis men’s soccer coach.
DUKE — Suspended men’s basketball G Grayson Allen indefinitely.
EAST CAROLINA — Announced the retirement of assistant head coach/defensive backs coach Rick Smith.
FRESNO STATE — Named Tony Tuioti assistant defensive line coach.
GEORGIA — Fined assistant football coach Shane Beamer $25,000 for accepting leaked game plan information two years ago while at Virginia Tech. Named Tom Black volleyball coach.
MICHIGAN — Suspended WR Grant Perry from the football team.
NORTH ALABAMA — Promoted defensive coordinator Chris Willis to head football coach.
OREGON STATE — Named Scott Barnes athletic director.
SETON HALL — Dismissed sophomore F Myles Carter from the men’s basketball team.
XAVIER (NO) — Announced the resignation of faculty athletics representative Sister Grace Mary Flickinger. named Elliott Hammer faculty athletics representative.