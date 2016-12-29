Thursday’s Sports Transactions

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with LHP Ramon Perez.
LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHP Luis De La Cruz.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Waived G R.J. Hunter.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DE Channing Ward from the practice squad. Signed OT Kyler Kerbyson to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned F Stefan Noesen to San Diego (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Jacob Josefson off injured reserve.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned G Jeff Malcolm to Greenville (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed G Ryan Faragher to a professional tryout.
READING ROYALS — Sent D Miles Liberati to Allen to complete an earlier trade.
ARKANSAS — Suspended senior TE Jeremy Sprinkle for conduct detrimental to the team.