Timberwolves-Nuggets, Box

Wiggins 11-20 1-4 25, Towns 7-17 0-0 15, Dieng 9-11 2-2 20, Rubio 5-14 7-7 18, LaVine 7-17 1-2 17, Muhammad 2-4 0-0 5, Bjelica 0-5 0-0 0, Aldrich 0-1 1-2 1, Dunn 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-94 12-17 103.
Gallinari 6-9 4-4 18, Chandler 6-17 2-2 17, Jokic 6-12 4-5 16, Mudiay 5-10 0-0 11, Harris 7-12 1-1 17, Barton 3-6 0-0 6, Faried 3-4 0-2 6, Nurkic 2-2 0-0 4, Nelson 1-4 0-0 3, Murray 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 42-81 11-14 105.
|Minnesota
|31
|18
|24
|30—103
|Denver
|22
|27
|32
|24—105
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-25 (Wiggins 2-4, LaVine 2-8, Muhammad 1-1, Towns 1-2, Rubio 1-7, Dunn 0-1, Bjelica 0-2), Denver 10-28 (Chandler 3-9, Gallinari 2-4, Harris 2-5, Mudiay 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Murray 1-3, Barton 0-1, Jokic 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 43 (Towns 11), Denver 38 (Jokic 8). Assists_Minnesota 29 (Towns 10), Denver 29 (Jokic 11). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Denver 17. A_15,093 (19,155).
