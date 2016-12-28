Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Walker, Batum lead Hornets to 120-101 win over Magic Next Story Louisiana-Monroe cruises past Grambling 81-45
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Timberwolves-Nuggets, Box

Timberwolves-Nuggets, Box

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 11:25 pm
Share
MINNESOTA (103)

Wiggins 11-20 1-4 25, Towns 7-17 0-0 15, Dieng 9-11 2-2 20, Rubio 5-14 7-7 18, LaVine 7-17 1-2 17, Muhammad 2-4 0-0 5, Bjelica 0-5 0-0 0, Aldrich 0-1 1-2 1, Dunn 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-94 12-17 103.

DENVER (105)

Gallinari 6-9 4-4 18, Chandler 6-17 2-2 17, Jokic 6-12 4-5 16, Mudiay 5-10 0-0 11, Harris 7-12 1-1 17, Barton 3-6 0-0 6, Faried 3-4 0-2 6, Nurkic 2-2 0-0 4, Nelson 1-4 0-0 3, Murray 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 42-81 11-14 105.

Minnesota 31 18 24 30—103
Denver 22 27 32 24—105

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-25 (Wiggins 2-4, LaVine 2-8, Muhammad 1-1, Towns 1-2, Rubio 1-7, Dunn 0-1, Bjelica 0-2), Denver 10-28 (Chandler 3-9, Gallinari 2-4, Harris 2-5, Mudiay 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Murray 1-3, Barton 0-1, Jokic 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 43 (Towns 11), Denver 38 (Jokic 8). Assists_Minnesota 29 (Towns 10), Denver 29 (Jokic 11). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Denver 17. A_15,093 (19,155).

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund
Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Timberwolves-Nuggets, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Walker, Batum lead Hornets to 120-101 win over Magic Next Story Louisiana-Monroe cruises past Grambling 81-45