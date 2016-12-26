Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Osweiler to remain on bench; Savage to start vs. Titans
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Titans QB Mariota will…

Titans QB Mariota will have leg surgery on Wednesday

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 4:04 pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will have surgery Wednesday for his broken right leg, and coach Mike Mularkey says the recovery process will take four to five months.

Mularkey said Monday that Mariota will have a plate inserted over the break by Dr. Bob Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Titans coach didn’t share any other details, but Mularkey has had Anderson repair his feet and says there’s no other doctor he trusts for this surgery.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Mariota was hurt Saturday when sacked during a 38-17 loss to Jacksonville. Trainers placed an air cast on his leg before he was carted off the field. This is the second straight season Mariota has missed the season finale because of an injury.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Titans QB Mariota will…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1917: US government takes control of nation's railroads

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Osweiler to remain on bench; Savage to start vs. Titans