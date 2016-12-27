Tomlin chides Bradshaw for “cheerleader” comment

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t mind Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw criticizing his performance. It comes with the job.

Bradshaw likening Tomlin to a “cheerleader,” however? Well that’s another matter entirely. Tomlin said Bradshaw’s comments last week describing Tomlin as no more than a rah-rah guy “fall more into the area of disrespect and unprofessional.”

Tomlin is one of eight coaches in league history to win at least 100 games in his first 10 seasons. The Steelers (10-5) wrapped up the fifth AFC North title of Tomlin’s decade-long tenure with a last-second win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls with Pittsburgh in the 1970s. He said he didn’t view Tomlin as a “great” coach.

Advertisement

Tomlin said he’s fine with that assertion. It’s the “cheerleader” comment that made him raise his eyebrows. Tomlin added, “What do I know? I grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan. Hollywood Henderson in particular.”

Henderson, a former linebacker who faced Bradshaw in a pair of Super Bowls, once said Bradshaw couldn’t spell the word cat “if you spotted him the C and the A.”

The Steelers finish the season on Sunday against Cleveland.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL