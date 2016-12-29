Sports Listen

Toolson, Utah Valley pull away late, beat UC Riverside 73-64

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 12:33 am
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Connor Toolson had 16 points, including a late 3-pointer, Kenneth Ogbe scored 14 and Utah Valley beat UC Riverside 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Randolph added 13 points and Isaac Neilson scored 12.

Hayden Schenck made a jumper and then hit a 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 run that made it 33-26 with 3:35 left in the half and Utah Valley (7-6) led the rest of the way.

Menno Dijkstra hit two free throws to pull UC Riverside (1-9) within two with two minutes to play, but Zach Nelson answered with a layup, Neilson hit two foul shots and Toolson’s fourth 3-pointer made it 70-61 with 49 seconds remaining. The Wolverines held on from there.

Gentrey Thomas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, both career highs, for the Highlanders.

Utah Valley hit 13 3-pointers.

Sports News
The Associated Press

