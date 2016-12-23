Top 25 Fared

Thursday

1. Villanova (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Wednesday.

2. UCLA (13-0) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Oregon, Wednesday.

3. Kansas (11-1) beat UNLV 71-53. Next: at TCU, Friday, Dec. 30.

4. Baylor (12-0) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Friday, Dec. 30.

5. Duke (12-1) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday, Dec. 31.

6. Kentucky (10-2) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday.

7. Gonzaga (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Friday, Dec. 30.

8. North Carolina (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth (N.J.), Wednesday.

9. Creighton (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Wednesday.

10. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Virginia, Wednesday.

11. West Virginia (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Kentucky, Friday.

12. Virginia (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Louisville, Wednesday.

13. Butler (11-1) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Wednesday.

14. Wisconsin (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Friday.

15. Purdue (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Wednesday.

16. Indiana (10-2) beat Austin Peay 97-62. Next: vs. Nebraska, Wednesday.

17. Xavier (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Wednesday.

18. Arizona (11-2) did not play. Next: at California, Friday, Dec. 30.

19. Saint Mary’s (10-1) beat South Carolina State 74-47. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

20. Oregon (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 UCLA, Wednesday.

21. Florida State (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Wednesday.

22. South Carolina (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Lander, Tuesday.

23. Southern Cal (11-0) vs. Missouri State. Next: vs. DePaul or Wyoming, Friday.

24. Cincinnati (10-2) beat Marshall 93-91, OT. Next: at Temple, Wednesday.

25. Notre Dame (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Peter’s, Wednesday.