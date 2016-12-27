Top 25 Fared

1. Villanova (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Wednesday.
2. UCLA (13-0) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Oregon, Wednesday.
3. Kansas (11-1) did not play. Next: at TCU, Friday.
4. Baylor (12-0) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Friday.
5. Duke (12-1) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday.
6. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Virginia, Wednesday.
7. Gonzaga (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Thursday.
8. Kentucky (10-2) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday.
9. North Carolina (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth (N.J.), Wednesday.
10. Creighton (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Wednesday.
11. West Virginia (11-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Friday.
12. Virginia (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Louisville, Wednesday.
13. Butler (11-1) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Thursday.
14. Wisconsin (12-2) beat Rutgers 72-52. Next: at No. 16 Indiana, Tuesday.
15. Purdue (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Wednesday.
16. Indiana (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Wednesday.
17. Xavier (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Wednesday.
18. Arizona (11-2) did not play. Next: at California, Friday.
19. Saint Mary’s (10-1) did not play. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Thursday.
20. Florida State (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Wednesday.
21. Oregon (11-2) did not play. Next: at No. 2 UCLA, Wednesday.
22. Southern Cal (13-0) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Wednesday.
23. Cincinnati (10-2) did not play. Next: at Temple, Wednesday.
24. Notre Dame (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Peter’s, Wednesday.
25. Florida (9-3) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Thursday.