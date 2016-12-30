Sports Listen

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 8:45 pm
Friday

1. Villanova (13-0) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Creighton, Saturday.

2. UCLA (13-1) at Oregon State. Next: vs. California, Thusday.

3. Kansas (11-1) at TCU. Next: vs. Kansas State, Tuesday.

4. Baylor (13-0) beat Oklahoma 76-50. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

5. Duke (12-1) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday.

6. Louisville (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Indiana, Saturday.

7. Gonzaga (13-0) did not play. Next: at Pacific, Saturday.

8. Kentucky (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Tuesday.

9. North Carolina (12-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday.

10. Creighton (13-0) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Wednesday.

11. West Virginia (12-1) beat Oklahoma State 92-75. Next: at Texas Tech, Tuesday.

12. Virginia (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Florida State, Saturday.

13. Butler (11-2) did not play. Next: at Providence, Sunday.

14. Wisconsin (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Indiana, Tuesday.

15. Purdue (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

16. Indiana (10-3) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Louisville, Saturday.

17. Xavier (11-2) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Saturday.

18. Arizona (11-2) at California. Next: at Stanford, Sunday.

19. Saint Mary’s (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Saturday.

20. Florida State (13-1) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Virginia, Saturday.

21. Oregon (12-2) vs. No. 22 Southern Cal. Next: at Washington, Wednesday.

22. Southern Cal (14-0) at No. 21 Oregon. Next: vs. Stanford, Thursday.

23. Cincinnati (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.

24. Notre Dame (11-2) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.

25. Florida (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Tuesday.

Topics:
Sports News
