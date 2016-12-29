Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story US beats Russia 3-2 in world junior hockey
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Trio score 18, SE…

Trio score 18, SE Missouri holds off Henderson State 89-75

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 8:20 pm
Share

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Antonius Cleveland, Jamaal Calvin and Denzel Mahoney scored 18 points apiece and Southeast Missouri turned back Division II Henderson State 89-75 on Thursday night.

The Redhawks led 46-36 at the half but the Reddies were within three with 8:51 to play. Milos Vranes, who had 12 points off the bench, Calvin, Mahoney and Cleveland all scored in a 10-0 burst that pushed the lead to 76-63 with 5:58 left.

Southeast Missouri (5-10) shot 57 percent (33 of 58), going 10 of 22 behind the arc. Calvin made 6 of 8 3-pointers, surpassing 100 treys for his career. Cleveland finished with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Chris Hawkins had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Reddies (7-3) and Brad Nairn had 14 points off the bench on 7-of-8 shooting.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Trio score 18, SE…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story US beats Russia 3-2 in world junior hockey