UConn still unanimous No. 1 in AP women’s hoops poll

By DOUG FEINBERG December 26, 2016 1:31 pm
UConn is still the unanimous No. 1 atop The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Huskies received all 33 first place votes again after beating then-No. 12 Ohio State and Nebraska to stretch their winning streak to 86 consecutive games. UConn faces No. 4 Maryland on Thursday. A victory would be the team’s 30th straight on the road tying the NCAA record. It would also leave them three victories short of matching the 90-game overall winning streak the school set from 2008-11.

Notre Dame, Baylor, Maryland and Mississippi State followed UConn in the poll again. The top 11 teams remain unchanged as most teams had a light week of games because of the holidays.

California entered the Top 25 for the first time this season after topping then-No. 20 Oklahoma in a tournament in Las Vegas. The unbeaten Bears open up Pac-12 play this weekend. Kansas State fell out of the poll.

View the poll: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-womens-college-basketball-poll-week-8

