UCSB rallies from down 17, beats CS Bakersfield 62-60 in OT

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 12:26 am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Max Heidegger scored all of his career-high 21 points after halftime and UC Santa Barbara rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat Cal State Bakersfield 62-60 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Heidegger made hit 16 of 18 free throws and Gabe Vincent added 10 points for UCSB, which snapped a four-game skid despite 16-of-64 shooting from the field.

Eric Childress blocked a 3-point attempt by CSUB’s Brent Wrapp with 27 seconds left and Heidegger made two free throws to give the Gauchos (2-9) a 61-58 lead nine seconds later. Wrapp hit two foul shots to go, but Heidegger made the second of two free throws for a 62-60 lead with seven seconds to go before Christian Terrell stole the ensuing inbound pass to seal it.

The Roadrunners (8-6) jumped to a 10-0 lead and, limited UCSB 15 points — on 4-of-26 shooting — in the first half and led 37-20 with 14 minutes left. Heidegger gave the Gauchos their first lead, 54-53, with 1:03 left in regulation. After CSUB’s Fallou Ndoye missed the front end of a one-and-one, Heidegger hit two more foul shots to make it 56-53 with 18 seconds remaining. Damiyne Durham’s fade-away 3-pointer 10 seconds later forced overtime.

Matt Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds for Bakersfield.

Sports News
The Associated Press

