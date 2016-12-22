Sports Listen

UFC star “Cyborg” Justino has potential failed doping test

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 7:41 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Standout UFC fighter Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino has potentially violated the mixed martial arts promotion’s anti-doping policy.

The UFC announced Justino’s apparent failure of a doping test Thursday.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which administers the UFC’s anti-doping efforts, told the promotion that Justino was flagged for an out-of-competition test Dec. 5.

Justino (17-1) is considered one of the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters, and the UFC recently announced the formation of a 145-pound women’s featherweight division largely to provide a platform for Justino at her optimal weight. Justino won her first two fights in the UFC earlier this year.

On her personal webpage, Justino wrote she tested positive for a diuretic which she is taking as part of a therapeutic treatment. She hopes to get a retroactive therapeutic use exemption, she says.

