Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Hughes has career-high 19, ECU beats USF 60-49 Next Story Artis and Young score 30 each, Pitt escapes Marshall 112-106
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UNC Greensboro beats The…

UNC Greensboro beats The Citadel 95-87

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 9:50 pm
Share

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Diante Baldwin scored a career-high 25 points with five rebounds and eight assists as UNC Greensboro beat the Citadel 95-87 on Wednesday night in their Southern Conference opener.

Baldwin was 8 of 15 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Spartans (10-4). Demetrius Troy and Marvin Smith added 18 points apiece and Francis Alonso had 11 points.

UNC Greensboro led by 18 at the break and the Citadel closed it to six points, 54-40, early in the second half. But the Spartans took off again after that, extending their lead to 73-53 on a Baldwin layup with 10:07 to play and The Citadel never threatened after that.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

The Spartans led early in the first period and never trailed on their way to a 49-31 lead at halftime.

Advertisement

Freshman Preston Parks scored a career-high 32 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (7-7).

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UNC Greensboro beats The…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Hughes has career-high 19, ECU beats USF 60-49 Next Story Artis and Young score 30 each, Pitt escapes Marshall 112-106