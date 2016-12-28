UNC Greensboro beats The Citadel 95-87

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Diante Baldwin scored a career-high 25 points with five rebounds and eight assists as UNC Greensboro beat the Citadel 95-87 on Wednesday night in their Southern Conference opener.

Baldwin was 8 of 15 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Spartans (10-4). Demetrius Troy and Marvin Smith added 18 points apiece and Francis Alonso had 11 points.

UNC Greensboro led by 18 at the break and the Citadel closed it to six points, 54-40, early in the second half. But the Spartans took off again after that, extending their lead to 73-53 on a Baldwin layup with 10:07 to play and The Citadel never threatened after that.

The Spartans led early in the first period and never trailed on their way to a 49-31 lead at halftime.

Freshman Preston Parks scored a career-high 32 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (7-7).