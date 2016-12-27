US skier Mikaela Shiffrin leads World Cup GS after 1st run

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — A few days after Mikaela Shiffrin spent Christmas at Manuela Moelgg’s home in Italy and trained with her, the American and the Italian went 1-2 in the opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday.

Overall World Cup leader Shiffrin, who is seeking her second win in the discipline, timed 59.91 seconds on the icy Panorama course to lead Moelgg by 0.27, with another Italian, Marta Bassino, 0.49 back in third.

“We have been training at her home,” Shiffrin said. “We really only had Christmas day off. But it was OK, I had a restful day. And sometimes it is like when you take a break, then your body says, ‘Oh, it’s a break!’, and then you get sick. I tried to fight that off but I feel good right now. My energy is good.”

Starting 15th, after other favorites had completed their runs, Shiffrin already led by 0.60 at the first split time. The American avoided mistakes though she lost a few tenths of her advantage.

“I had fun the first run,” Shiffrin said. “I felt clean and just sort of smoother than normal. It was really nice.”

Tessa Worley of France, who won the previous two giant slaloms in Killington and Sestriere, was 0.80 behind in sixth.

Defending overall champion Lara Gut of Switzerland, who trails Shiffrin by just five points in the overall standings, had 1.36 to make up in the second run.

Returning from a 14-month injury layoff, two-time former overall champion Anna Veith finished 3.21 seconds off the lead and failed to qualify for the final run.

The Austrian caught a stone which damaged the edge of a ski early in her run.

“Unfortunately this was not how I thought it would be,” Veith said about her first race since March 2015. She missed last season to recover from knee surgery.

“But I am happy that I was back at the start again even though the skiing was far off from where I want it to be,” Veith said.

The race replaced the GS that was canceled because of high winds in Courchevel, France, last week.