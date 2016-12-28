Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story ‘Uncomfortable’ Ramos leaving Malaga after fan tension Next Story AP FACT CHECK: WWE wrestler Big Show not dead
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US skier Shiffrin leads…

US skier Shiffrin leads World Cup GS, eyes 2nd win in 2 days

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 5:42 am
Share

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin took a slim lead in the opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday, positioning herself for a second win in as many days.

The American defied strong winds and snowfall on the Panorama course to lead Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 0.08 and Tessa Worley of France by 0.10 seconds. Federica Brignone of Italy was another 0.13 further back in fourth.

Slalom specialist Shiffrin took her 24th career win but only second in GS at Tuesday’s race, which replaced an event that was canceled in Courchevel, France, last week.

See how your federal salary compares to other feds.

Shiffrin leads the overall World Cup standings, currently 55 points ahead of defending champion Lara Gut. The Swiss skier had 0.71 seconds to make up in the second run of Wednesday’s race.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US skier Shiffrin leads…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story ‘Uncomfortable’ Ramos leaving Malaga after fan tension Next Story AP FACT CHECK: WWE wrestler Big Show not dead