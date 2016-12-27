USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Connecticut (32)
|11-0
|800
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|11-1
|757
|2
|3. Maryland
|12-0
|730
|3
|4. Baylor
|11-1
|709
|4
|5. Mississippi State
|13-0
|663
|5
|6. South Carolina
|10-1
|650
|6
|7. Florida State
|12-1
|610
|7
|8. Louisville
|12-2
|575
|8
|9. Washington
|12-1
|534
|9
|10. UCLA
|9-2
|495
|10
|11. Miami (Fla.)
|11-1
|468
|11
|12. West Virginia
|12-0
|441
|12
|13. Ohio State
|10-4
|396
|13
|14. Stanford
|9-2
|383
|14
|15. Oregon State
|10-1
|328
|15
|16. Texas
|6-4
|267
|17
|17. Duke
|11-1
|259
|18
|18. California
|12-0
|240
|20
|19. Arizona State
|9-2
|235
|19
|20. Virginia Tech
|12-0
|172
|23
|21. Syracuse
|9-4
|154
|16
|22. DePaul
|8-4
|137
|22
|23. Kentucky
|9-3
|107
|24
|24. Oklahoma
|9-3
|80
|21
|25. South Florida
|10-1
|76
|25
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 29; Oklahoma State 22; Gonzaga 15; Wisconsin-Green Bay 14; Michigan 12; Texas A&M 11; Northwestern 9; Tennessee 6; Utah 6; Colorado 3; Oregon 2; Temple 2; LSU 1; Penn State 1; Tulane 1.