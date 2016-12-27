USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Connecticut (32) 11-0 800 1 2. Notre Dame 11-1 757 2 3. Maryland 12-0 730 3 4. Baylor 11-1 709 4 5. Mississippi State 13-0 663 5 6. South Carolina 10-1 650 6 7. Florida State 12-1 610 7 8. Louisville 12-2 575 8 9. Washington 12-1 534 9 10. UCLA 9-2 495 10 11. Miami (Fla.) 11-1 468 11 12. West Virginia 12-0 441 12 13. Ohio State 10-4 396 13 14. Stanford 9-2 383 14 15. Oregon State 10-1 328 15 16. Texas 6-4 267 17 17. Duke 11-1 259 18 18. California 12-0 240 20 19. Arizona State 9-2 235 19 20. Virginia Tech 12-0 172 23 21. Syracuse 9-4 154 16 22. DePaul 8-4 137 22 23. Kentucky 9-3 107 24 24. Oklahoma 9-3 80 21 25. South Florida 10-1 76 25

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 29; Oklahoma State 22; Gonzaga 15; Wisconsin-Green Bay 14; Michigan 12; Texas A&M 11; Northwestern 9; Tennessee 6; Utah 6; Colorado 3; Oregon 2; Temple 2; LSU 1; Penn State 1; Tulane 1.