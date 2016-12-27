Sports Listen

Sports News

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 1:17 pm
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Connecticut (32) 11-0 800 1
2. Notre Dame 11-1 757 2
3. Maryland 12-0 730 3
4. Baylor 11-1 709 4
5. Mississippi State 13-0 663 5
6. South Carolina 10-1 650 6
7. Florida State 12-1 610 7
8. Louisville 12-2 575 8
9. Washington 12-1 534 9
10. UCLA 9-2 495 10
11. Miami (Fla.) 11-1 468 11
12. West Virginia 12-0 441 12
13. Ohio State 10-4 396 13
14. Stanford 9-2 383 14
15. Oregon State 10-1 328 15
16. Texas 6-4 267 17
17. Duke 11-1 259 18
18. California 12-0 240 20
19. Arizona State 9-2 235 19
20. Virginia Tech 12-0 172 23
21. Syracuse 9-4 154 16
22. DePaul 8-4 137 22
23. Kentucky 9-3 107 24
24. Oklahoma 9-3 80 21
25. South Florida 10-1 76 25

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 29; Oklahoma State 22; Gonzaga 15; Wisconsin-Green Bay 14; Michigan 12; Texas A&M 11; Northwestern 9; Tennessee 6; Utah 6; Colorado 3; Oregon 2; Temple 2; LSU 1; Penn State 1; Tulane 1.

Topics:
Sports News
