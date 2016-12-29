Sports Listen

UTSA survives late scare from Division II East Central

By master December 29, 2016 10:12 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jeff Beverly scored a season-high 22 points and Texas-San Antonio held on to beat Division II East Central University 79-75 on Thursday night.

Nick Billingsley hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points while Byron Frohnen added 12 points for the Roadrunners (5-8), who shot 48.3 percent and got to the free-throw line 22 times.

Braxton Reeves scored 17 points for the Tigers, but finished just 5 of 21 from the field. East Central struggled at times, hitting just 40 percent from the field overall and 28 percent from deep.

UTSA led by 11 early in the second half, but the Tigers chipped it down to 76-72 after a Reeves’ 3 with 1:48 to play. After Reeves missed a 3-pointer which would have cut it to one, Frohnen made a free throw, followed by another by Austin Karrer 22 seconds later for a six-point UTSA lead which iced it.

Sports News
