Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story In win-now culture of NFL, patience can still be a virtue Next Story NFL partners with East-West Shrine game for development
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Valencia coach Cesare Prandelli…

Valencia coach Cesare Prandelli resigns after 3 months

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 1:11 pm
Share

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia says Italian manager Cesare Prandelli has resigned after three months in charge of the Spanish team.

Valencia says in a statement Friday that the former Italy national coach has presented “his irrevocable resignation as the first team manager.”

Prandelli leaves the team in 17th place, one spot above the Spanish league’s relegation zone.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Following a 2-1 win at Sporting Gijon in his debut after taking over from the fired Pako Ayerstaran, Valencia went winless in seven league matches.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Valencia coach Cesare Prandelli…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story In win-now culture of NFL, patience can still be a virtue Next Story NFL partners with East-West Shrine game for development