Vanderbilt tops LSU in SEC record 3-point shootout, 96-89

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Riley LaChance knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points as Vanderbilt defeated LSU 96-89 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Thursday night.

The teams combined to set an SEC record with 33 treys. Vanderbilt (7-6) was 16-of-32 from deep while LSU (8-4) matched the school record with 17 made 3-pointers in 28 attempts.

LaChance scored nine straight points during the last three minutes as the Commodores held off the Tigers. LaChance hit a jumper, a trey and knocked down four straight from the line after LSU pulled within six points, 85-79.

Five Commodores scored in double figures, including Matthew Fisher-Davis (23 points) and Luke Kornet (14). Vanderbilt turned 15 LSU turnovers into 20 points.

The Tigers, who trailed by 20 points with nine minutes remaining in the game, were led by Antonio Blakeney with 24 points. Wayde Sims came off the bench to add 14.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores ended a three-game losing streak against LSU by shooting the ball very well. Vanderbilt shot 53 percent from the field (31-of-58), including 50 percent from distance (16-of-32), and made 75 percent from the line (18-of-24).

LSU: The Tigers lost their first home game of the season following seven victories against non-conference opponents. LSU dropped its SEC opener for the fourth time in Johnny Jones’ five seasons as coach.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores return to Nashville for their conference home opener against Auburn on Wednesday.

LSU: The Tigers will play their first SEC road game of the season at Missouri on Wednesday.