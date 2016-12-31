Sports Listen

Van’s free throws earn Air Force 78-73 win over Utah State

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 4:13 pm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jacob Van hit 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 17 seconds to help Air Force hold off Utah State, 78-73 in the Falcons’ Mountain West Conference home opener Saturday afternoon.

Koby McEwen got Utah State within two with his 3-pointer with 49 seconds left to make it 75-73, but Hayden Graham blocked Shane Rector’s jumper to tie with 18 seconds left.

Van hit 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points to lead the Falcons (8-7, 1-1). Graham and Frank Toohey each added 11 points. Air Force was 30 of 61 from the field (49.2 percent) and 10 of 21 from beyond the arc (47.6 percent).

McEwen and Jalen Moore scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, to lead Utah State (6-7, 0-2). The Aggies shot 46.3 percent (25 of 54) and were 13 of 33 from deep (39.4 percent).

