Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Falcons’ investment in center Alex Mack paying big dividends
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vikings' Adrian Peterson listed…

Vikings’ Adrian Peterson listed out for Bears game

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 4:09 pm
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adrian Peterson is listed as out for the season finale against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, leaving open the possibility the star running back has played his final game for the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson was listed on Friday has having groin and knee injuries. He missed 11 games with a torn cartilage in his right knee, returned for one game and has missed the final two games of the year. Peterson is under contract for more than $18 million next season and it is unlikely the Vikings will keep the 31-year-old player at that price.

Safety Andrew Sendejo is also listed as out with a knee injury. Left guard Alex Boone (back) and receivers Stefon Diggs (hip) and Laquon Treadwell (ankle) are listed as doubtful.

3-day work week for DC area feds due to inauguration.

___

Advertisement

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vikings' Adrian Peterson listed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Falcons’ investment in center Alex Mack paying big dividends