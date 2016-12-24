Sports Listen

Vikings-Packers Stats

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 4:26 pm
Minnesota 3 10 0 12—25
Green Bay 14 14 0 10—38
First Quarter

GB_Nelson 21 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:13.

Min_FG Forbath 22, 3:37.

GB_Adams 20 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:49.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Forbath 26, 12:30.

GB_Nelson 2 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:11.

Min_Thielen 71 pass from Bradford (Forbath kick), 7:24.

GB_A.Rodgers 6 run (Crosby kick), :24.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 48, 14:55.

GB_R.Rodgers 13 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:02.

Min_Diggs 3 pass from Bradford (kick failed), 4:20.

Min_Thielen 8 pass from Bradford (run failed), :32.

A_77,856.

___

Min GB
First downs 22 19
Total Net Yards 446 348
Rushes-yards 20-93 15-40
Passing 353 308
Punt Returns 2-20 4-40
Kickoff Returns 2-30 4-85
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 34-50-0 28-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-29 4-39
Punts 5-37.2 6-43.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-70 3-21
Time of Possession 31:01 28:59

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, McKinnon 11-50, Asiata 6-34, Bradford 2-5, Thielen 1-4. Green Bay, Montgomery 9-23, A.Rodgers 2-13, Michael 4-4.

PASSING_Minnesota, Bradford 34-50-0-382. Green Bay, A.Rodgers 28-38-0-347, Hundley 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 12-202, Rudolph 6-53, McKinnon 5-35, Diggs 4-29, Asiata 3-30, Patterson 2-13, C.Johnson 1-16, Morgan 1-4. Green Bay, Nelson 9-154, Allison 4-66, Adams 4-44, Montgomery 4-17, Cook 3-37, R.Rodgers 2-20, Janis 1-8, Michael 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Topics:
Sports News
