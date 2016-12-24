Vikings-Packers Stats

|Minnesota
|3
|10
|0
|12—25
|Green Bay
|14
|14
|0
|10—38
|First Quarter
GB_Nelson 21 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:13.
Min_FG Forbath 22, 3:37.
GB_Adams 20 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:49.
Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.
Min_FG Forbath 26, 12:30.
GB_Nelson 2 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:11.
Min_Thielen 71 pass from Bradford (Forbath kick), 7:24.
GB_A.Rodgers 6 run (Crosby kick), :24.
GB_FG Crosby 48, 14:55.
GB_R.Rodgers 13 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:02.
Min_Diggs 3 pass from Bradford (kick failed), 4:20.
Min_Thielen 8 pass from Bradford (run failed), :32.
A_77,856.
___
|Min
|GB
|First downs
|22
|19
|Total Net Yards
|446
|348
|Rushes-yards
|20-93
|15-40
|Passing
|353
|308
|Punt Returns
|2-20
|4-40
|Kickoff Returns
|2-30
|4-85
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|34-50-0
|28-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-29
|4-39
|Punts
|5-37.2
|6-43.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-70
|3-21
|Time of Possession
|31:01
|28:59
___
RUSHING_Minnesota, McKinnon 11-50, Asiata 6-34, Bradford 2-5, Thielen 1-4. Green Bay, Montgomery 9-23, A.Rodgers 2-13, Michael 4-4.
PASSING_Minnesota, Bradford 34-50-0-382. Green Bay, A.Rodgers 28-38-0-347, Hundley 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 12-202, Rudolph 6-53, McKinnon 5-35, Diggs 4-29, Asiata 3-30, Patterson 2-13, C.Johnson 1-16, Morgan 1-4. Green Bay, Nelson 9-154, Allison 4-66, Adams 4-44, Montgomery 4-17, Cook 3-37, R.Rodgers 2-20, Janis 1-8, Michael 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.