Wampler’s 27 points helps Drake snap 8 game skid, 101-69

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 10:28 pm
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Billy Wampler hit eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points and Drake snapped an eight game losing streak with a 101-69 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night.

Wampler’s eight 3s were the second most in school history for a single game, one shy of the school record. It was the first time the Bulldogs topped the 100-point barrier since 2013.

Reed Trimmer hit three 3-pointers to finish with 15 points for Drake (2-10). Overall the Bulldogs shot 52.9 percent, hit 17 total 3s, and dished out 27 team assists for its 36 field goals.

Rashaan Surles had 21 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (0-13), which has been on the road the entire month of December and hasn’t played at home since a Nov. 22 tilt with UMass-Lowell.

A Graham Woodward jumper for Drake pushed the lead past 20, and two T.J. Thomas free throws made it 85-55 with 7:10 left.

Sports News

