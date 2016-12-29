Sports Listen

Weber State opens Big Sky play 87-75 over Montana State

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 11:41 pm
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jeremy Senglin drained eight 3-pointers and Weber State dropped 17 of the long-distance shots on Montana State to win a Big Sky Conference opener 87-75 on Thursday night.

Senglin opened scoring in the game with a 3-pointer — hitting two of his first three shots — to take the early lead. Montana State stayed close through much of the first half, but could never get clear of the Wildcats (6-6, 1-0), who answered runs with clutch baskets. Weber State shot 30-for-55 from the field, 54.5 percent, and was 55 percent from 3-point range, 17 of 31.

The 17 3-pointers are a season high and two shy of the school record. Senglin became Weber State’s all-time leader in treys with 264. Dusty Baker added 16 points on four treys.

Tyler Hall led Montana State (5-9, 0-1) with 23 points, Harald Frey added 18. The Bobcats outrebounded Weber State 38-28.

