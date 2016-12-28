Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Anthony ejected in Atlanta for flagrant foul 2 Next Story Top 25 Fared
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Scores

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 8:45 pm
Share
BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 57, Our Savior New American School, N.Y. 52

Broadfording Christian Academy 78, Catoctin 51

Clear Spring 53, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 21

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Eleanor Roosevelt 65, Saint Michaels 45

Advertisement

Frederick Douglass 51, Easton 48

Gaston Day School, N.C. 65, Bullis 44

Jefferson, W.Va. 73, Brunswick 40

John F. Kennedy 69, High Point 56

Kings Christian 54, Walkersville 51

Milford Mill 56, C. H. Flowers 52

Saint James 63, Union City, Tenn. 54

Seneca Valley 74, South Hagerstown 60

St. Joseph Hill, N.Y. 69, Snow Hill 60

Thomas Stone 50, Archbishop Curley 38

Woodlawn 60, Suitland 50

Benedictine Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

St. Maria Goretti 64, Benedictine, Va. 61

Semifinal

Germantown Academy, Pa. 60, McDonogh School 45

Boonsboro Tournament

Boonsboro 42, James Wood, Va. 41

Governors Challenge

Oakdale 79, North Caroline 38

Parkside 74, Kings Christian 38

Washington 72, Delmar, Del. 44

Governors Cup

Kempsville, Va. 48, Indian Creek 36

Holiday Tournament

Fallston 65, Manchester Valley 62

HUBS Classic

Loudoun County, Va. 61, Thomas Johnson 57

Meade Holiday Tournament

Meade 58, C. Milton Wright 26

Northeast Tournament

Mt. Hebron 73, La Plata 51

Salisbury Holiday Tournament

Salisbury 78, Saucon Valley, Pa. 72, OT

Trinity Christian Tournament

Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 75, Heights 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central 71, Annapolis 19

Clarksburg 76, Magruder 51

Dulaney 39, Towson 33

Frederick 43, Oxon Hill 42

Harford Tech 52, North Harford 27

Quince Orchard 44, Richard Montgomery 33

Severna Park 42, Wheaton 22

St. Basil, Pa. 54, John Carroll 26

St. Charles 46, Springbrook 43

St. John’s Catholic Prep 43, Northwood Academy, S.C. 42

Western STES 58, Oakland Mills 52

Wicomico 42, Snow Hill 30

Williamsport 49, Smithsburg 27

Carolina (Patriot) Invitational
Semifinal

Atlantic Shores Christian, Va. 51, Saint Paul’s Girls 31

Cecil College Tournament

Bohemia Manor 47, Tome 33

Governor’s Challenge

Wootton 52, Stephen Decatur 41

Green N’ Gold Tournament

Elkton 53, North East 36

Holly & Hoops Tournament

River Hill 50, Perry Hall 44

Manchester Valley Tournament

Manchester Valley 44, Westminster 37

Title IX Tournament

Catonsville 49, Gwynn Park 39

Waldorf Holiday Classic

Chancellor, Va. 48, Westlake 36

Winters Mill Holiday Tournament

Francis Scott Key 68, High Point 12

Glenelg 57, Aberdeen 45

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Anthony ejected in Atlanta for flagrant foul 2 Next Story Top 25 Fared