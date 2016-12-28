Wednesday’s Scores

Bishop McNamara 57, Our Savior New American School, N.Y. 52
Broadfording Christian Academy 78, Catoctin 51
Clear Spring 53, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 21
Eleanor Roosevelt 65, Saint Michaels 45
Frederick Douglass 51, Easton 48
Gaston Day School, N.C. 65, Bullis 44
Jefferson, W.Va. 73, Brunswick 40
John F. Kennedy 69, High Point 56
Kings Christian 54, Walkersville 51
Milford Mill 56, C. H. Flowers 52
Saint James 63, Union City, Tenn. 54
Seneca Valley 74, South Hagerstown 60
St. Joseph Hill, N.Y. 69, Snow Hill 60
Thomas Stone 50, Archbishop Curley 38
Woodlawn 60, Suitland 50
|Benedictine Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
St. Maria Goretti 64, Benedictine, Va. 61
Germantown Academy, Pa. 60, McDonogh School 45
Boonsboro 42, James Wood, Va. 41
Oakdale 79, North Caroline 38
Parkside 74, Kings Christian 38
Washington 72, Delmar, Del. 44
Kempsville, Va. 48, Indian Creek 36
Fallston 65, Manchester Valley 62
Loudoun County, Va. 61, Thomas Johnson 57
Meade 58, C. Milton Wright 26
Mt. Hebron 73, La Plata 51
|Salisbury Holiday Tournament
Salisbury 78, Saucon Valley, Pa. 72, OT
|Trinity Christian Tournament
Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 75, Heights 68
Central 71, Annapolis 19
Clarksburg 76, Magruder 51
Dulaney 39, Towson 33
Frederick 43, Oxon Hill 42
Harford Tech 52, North Harford 27
Quince Orchard 44, Richard Montgomery 33
Severna Park 42, Wheaton 22
St. Basil, Pa. 54, John Carroll 26
St. Charles 46, Springbrook 43
St. John’s Catholic Prep 43, Northwood Academy, S.C. 42
Western STES 58, Oakland Mills 52
Wicomico 42, Snow Hill 30
Williamsport 49, Smithsburg 27
|Carolina (Patriot) Invitational
|Semifinal
Atlantic Shores Christian, Va. 51, Saint Paul’s Girls 31
Bohemia Manor 47, Tome 33
Wootton 52, Stephen Decatur 41
Elkton 53, North East 36
River Hill 50, Perry Hall 44
|Manchester Valley Tournament
Manchester Valley 44, Westminster 37
Catonsville 49, Gwynn Park 39
Chancellor, Va. 48, Westlake 36
|Winters Mill Holiday Tournament
Francis Scott Key 68, High Point 12
Glenelg 57, Aberdeen 45