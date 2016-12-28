Wednesday’s Scores

Appomattox 43, E.C. Glass 33
Magna Vista 43, Chatham 32
Walt Whitman, Md. 47, Langley 44
Wilson Memorial 57, R.E. Lee-Staunton 44
|Boo Williams Christmas Classic
|First Round
|Gold Pool
Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 64, King’s Fork 46
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 46, Colonial Forge 42
Deep Creek 70, Central Bucks West, Pa. 66
St. Annes-Belfield 63, Norcom 50
Landstown 53, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 28
Bethel 51, Grafton 47
Tallwood 41, Osbourn 30
Woodside 62, Currituck County, N.C. 52
|Boonsboro Holiday Tournament
|Championship
Poolesville, Md. 69, James Wood 47
|Carolina (Coastal) Invitational
|First Round
Nansemond River 46, Sandy Creek, Ga. 33
Ridge View, S.C. 55, T.C. Williams 47
|Carolina (Patriot) Invitational
|Semifinal
Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Saint Paul’s Girls, Md. 31
|Chopticon Holiday Tournament
Chopticon, Md. 60, King George 54
Matoaca 60, Meadowbrook 24
|Douglas Freeman Tournament
Douglas Freeman 47, Powhatan 41
Manchester 37, Patrick Henry-Ashland 34, OT
Eastern View 65, Orange County 59
|Fairfax Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
George Marshall 42, James Robinson 35
South County 38, Broad Run 29
Chantilly 49, Edison 33
Amherst County 39, Spotsylvania 35
Fluvanna 59, Fuqua School 16
The Potomac School 45, W.T. Woodson 37
Washington-Lee 37, Dominion 25
Broadway 62, Cave Spring 38
Lord Botetourt 64, George Wythe-Wytheville 45
Middletown South, N.J. 48, Brentsville 41
Oakton 58, Marana, Ariz. 34
|NBC 29 / Daily Progress Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
William Monroe 40, Deep Run 33
Albemarle 47, Western Albemarle 34
Charlottesville 49, Monticello 30
McLean 56, C.D. Hylton 23
Mills Godwin 49, Stafford 42
|Park View Sterling Tournament
|Consolation
Seton School 61, Phoebus 48
|Queen Annes County Tournament
J.E.B. Stuart 50, Queen Annes County, Md. 48
|Reidsville Nissan Holiday Tournament
Bassett 48, Research Triangle, N.C. 14
Rockingham County, N.C. 61, Carlisle 46
Millbrook 66, Blacksburg 32
Spotswood 53, Sherando 45
St. Gertrude 44, Bishop Sullivan 23
Long Beach Poly, Calif. 84, Herndon 56
William Fleming 65, Parkdale, Md. 40
Chancellor 48, Westlake, Md. 36
Riverside 58, Warren County 47
|Westfield Bulldog Bash Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Centreville 61, West Springfield 24
TJ-Alexandria 63, Forest Park 35
Holy Child, Md. 40, James Madison 35
|Winters Mill Holiday Tournament
Tuscarora 72, Wilde Lake, Md. 26
Bluefield, W.Va. 92, Graham 68
Fort Defiance 79, Stuarts Draft 76
James F. Byrnes, S.C. 61, Landstown 50
Madison County 86, Culpeper 66
Pebblebrook, Ga. 68, John Marshall 66
Spotswood 85, Amelia County 46
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 57, Lee High 48
Woodstock Central 66, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 50
|Arby’s Classic Tournament
Wings Academy, N.Y. 66, Gate City 62
|Benedictine Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Millwood School 48, Walsingham Academy 45
St. Maria Goretti, Md. 64, Benedictine 61
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 52, The Potomac School 45
Boonsboro, Md. 42, James Wood 41
Amelia Academy 77, Clover Hill 60
Kettle Run 54, Meadowbrook 53
|Douglas Freeman Tournament
Douglas Freeman 44, Patrick Henry-Ashland 31
Manchester 81, Louisa 51
Eastern View 76, Orange County 57
Handley 57, Brooke Point 35
|Fairfax Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Centreville 76, Manassas Park 36
Flint Hill 64, J.E.B. Stuart 40
Fairfax 53, Patriot 48
James Robinson 56, West Springfield 45
Fuqua School 51, Fluvanna 47
William Monroe 50, Bruton 38
Alleghany 46, Galax 18
Grayson County 53, Abingdon 43
Radford 47, Carroll County 30
|Glory Days Grill Tournament of Champions
|Third Place
Lake Braddock 100, John Champe 88
Mills Godwin 60, Hayfield 51
Potomac 57, Olympic, S.C. 45
Kempsville 48, Indian Creek, Md. 36
Linden, N.J. 66, Bishop Sullivan 47
|Grand Home Furnishing Holiday Classic
Central Wise 44, J.I. Burton 42
George Wythe-Wytheville 69, Richlands 64
Honaker 60, Bell Co., Ky. 55
Union 69, Eastside 55
|Greenbrier East Tournament
|First Round
Greenbrier East, W.Va. 69, Covington 48
|Halifax County Tournament
Person, N.C. 71, Gretna 37
|Henrico Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
James River-Midlothian 44, J.R. Tucker 41
South Lakes 59, Steward School 57
Henrico 68, Matoaca 64
Trinity Episcopal 54, Collegiate-Richmond 48
Loudoun County 61, Thomas Johnson, Md. 57
C.D. Hylton 58, Poolesville, Md. 50
|Joe Cascio Holiday Tournament
Freedom (South Riding) 59, TJ-Alexandria 46
George Mason 69, Lee-Springfield 53
|Joe Ellis Tournament
|Championship
Mathews 69, Northampton 58
Alleghany 65, Hidden Valley 57
Cave Spring 55, Jefferson Forest 37
Lord Botetourt 54, Broadway 4
William Fleming 55, Magna Vista 25
|Martinsburg Tournament
|First Round
Heritage (Leesburg) 79, Lewis County, W.Va. 49
Martinsburg, W.Va. 67, Broad Run 56
|Mount Vernon Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
St. John Paul the Great 76, Mount Vernon 56
Woodbridge 75, Christ Chapel Academy 70
Oakton 43, Knoch, Pa. 41
|NBC 29 / Daily Progress Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Charlottesville 47, Monticello 40
Albemarle 67, Western Albemarle 56
West Potomac 74, St. Annes-Belfield 73
|Norfolk Scope Holiday Tournament
|Seventh Place
Frank Cox 78, Booker T. Washington 58
Green Run 72, Kellam 45
Oscar Smith 63, Granby 60
Lake Taylor 73, Tallwood 60
|Northside Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Blacksburg 75, Giles 65
Faith Christian-Roanoke 72, Roanoke Catholic 50
Northside 60, North Cross 47
William Byrd 60, Christiansburg 48
|Park View Sterling Tournament
|Consolation
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 53, Park View-Sterling 47
|Peninsula Catholic Tournament
Greenbrier Christian 81, Summit Christian Academy 69
Highland-Warrenton 56, Veritas Christian Academy 50
Norfolk Christian 82, Portsmouth Christian 60
Peninsula Catholic 67, Isle of Wight Academy 55
Huguenot 63, Hopewell 60
Petersburg 84, Life Christian 78
St. Christopher’s 75, Prince George 63
|Phenom Hoop Report/Joe Miller Invitational
Virginia Academy 75, University Heights, Ky. 60
|Phenom Hoops Invitational
Blue Ridge 61, Hamilton Hts., Ind. 57
Miller School 70, Oldsmar Christian, Fla. 53
|Roberts Oxygen Holiday Classic
Bishop Ireton 54, Westfield 30
Central Lunenburg 63, William Campbell 60
Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 82, Paul VI 79
R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, Sherando 54
Gloucester 60, Tabb 56
Poquoson 63, York 52
|Trinity Christian Tournament
Ad Fontes Academy 48, E.L. Haynes, D.C. 39
Seton School 53, Washington Christian Academy, Md. 47
Shenandoah Valley Christian 75, Heights, Md. 68
Trinity Christian School 52, Washington Latin, D.C. 50
|Wakefield High School Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Chantilly 84, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 81
Wakefield 70, South County 64
|Waldorf Holiday Hoops Classic
Massaponax 80, Maine-Endwell, N.Y. 67
North Stafford 64, Harrisonburg 57
|Warrior Holiday Challenge
Downingtown East, Pa. 41, W.T. Woodson 39
|West Palm Beach, Florida Tournament
Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Olympic Heights, Fla. 69
Tuscarora 76, Winters Mill, Md. 59