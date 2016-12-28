Sports Listen

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 10:04 pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Appomattox 43, E.C. Glass 33

Magna Vista 43, Chatham 32

Walt Whitman, Md. 47, Langley 44

Wilson Memorial 57, R.E. Lee-Staunton 44

Boo Williams Christmas Classic
First Round
Gold Pool

Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 64, King’s Fork 46

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 46, Colonial Forge 42

Silver Pool

Deep Creek 70, Central Bucks West, Pa. 66

St. Annes-Belfield 63, Norcom 50

Black Pool

Landstown 53, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 28

Red Pool

Bethel 51, Grafton 47

Tallwood 41, Osbourn 30

Blue Pool

Woodside 62, Currituck County, N.C. 52

Boonsboro Holiday Tournament
Championship

Poolesville, Md. 69, James Wood 47

Carolina (Coastal) Invitational
First Round

Nansemond River 46, Sandy Creek, Ga. 33

Ridge View, S.C. 55, T.C. Williams 47

Carolina (Patriot) Invitational
Semifinal

Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Saint Paul’s Girls, Md. 31

Chopticon Holiday Tournament

Chopticon, Md. 60, King George 54

Clover Hill Tournament

Matoaca 60, Meadowbrook 24

Douglas Freeman Tournament

Douglas Freeman 47, Powhatan 41

Manchester 37, Patrick Henry-Ashland 34, OT

Eastern View Tournament

Eastern View 65, Orange County 59

Fairfax Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

George Marshall 42, James Robinson 35

South County 38, Broad Run 29

Semifinal

Chantilly 49, Edison 33

Fluvanna Tournament

Amherst County 39, Spotsylvania 35

Fluvanna 59, Fuqua School 16

Joe Cascio Tournament

The Potomac School 45, W.T. Woodson 37

Washington-Lee 37, Dominion 25

Knights Winter Classic

Broadway 62, Cave Spring 38

Lord Botetourt 64, George Wythe-Wytheville 45

KSA Classic

Middletown South, N.J. 48, Brentsville 41

Maryvale Tournament

Oakton 58, Marana, Ariz. 34

NBC 29 / Daily Progress Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

William Monroe 40, Deep Run 33

Semifinal

Albemarle 47, Western Albemarle 34

Charlottesville 49, Monticello 30

Oakton Tournament

McLean 56, C.D. Hylton 23

Mills Godwin 49, Stafford 42

Park View Sterling Tournament
Consolation

Seton School 61, Phoebus 48

Queen Annes County Tournament

J.E.B. Stuart 50, Queen Annes County, Md. 48

Reidsville Nissan Holiday Tournament

Bassett 48, Research Triangle, N.C. 14

Rockingham County, N.C. 61, Carlisle 46

Spotswood Tournament

Millbrook 66, Blacksburg 32

Spotswood 53, Sherando 45

St. Gertrude Tournament

St. Gertrude 44, Bishop Sullivan 23

Title 9 DC Classic

Long Beach Poly, Calif. 84, Herndon 56

William Fleming 65, Parkdale, Md. 40

Waldorf Holiday Classic

Chancellor 48, Westlake, Md. 36

Warren County Tournament

Riverside 58, Warren County 47

Westfield Bulldog Bash Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Centreville 61, West Springfield 24

TJ-Alexandria 63, Forest Park 35

Semifinal

Holy Child, Md. 40, James Madison 35

Winters Mill Holiday Tournament

Tuscarora 72, Wilde Lake, Md. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bluefield, W.Va. 92, Graham 68

Fort Defiance 79, Stuarts Draft 76

James F. Byrnes, S.C. 61, Landstown 50

Madison County 86, Culpeper 66

Pebblebrook, Ga. 68, John Marshall 66

Spotswood 85, Amelia County 46

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 57, Lee High 48

Woodstock Central 66, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 50

Arby’s Classic Tournament

Wings Academy, N.Y. 66, Gate City 62

Benedictine Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Millwood School 48, Walsingham Academy 45

St. Maria Goretti, Md. 64, Benedictine 61

Semifinal

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 52, The Potomac School 45

Boonsboro Tournament

Boonsboro, Md. 42, James Wood 41

Clover Hill Tournament

Amelia Academy 77, Clover Hill 60

Kettle Run 54, Meadowbrook 53

Douglas Freeman Tournament

Douglas Freeman 44, Patrick Henry-Ashland 31

Manchester 81, Louisa 51

Eastern View Tournament

Eastern View 76, Orange County 57

Handley 57, Brooke Point 35

Fairfax Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Centreville 76, Manassas Park 36

Flint Hill 64, J.E.B. Stuart 40

Semifinal

Fairfax 53, Patriot 48

James Robinson 56, West Springfield 45

Fluvanna Tournament

Fuqua School 51, Fluvanna 47

William Monroe 50, Bruton 38

Fort Chiswell Tournament

Alleghany 46, Galax 18

Grayson County 53, Abingdon 43

Radford 47, Carroll County 30

Glory Days Grill Tournament of Champions
Third Place

Lake Braddock 100, John Champe 88

Championship

Mills Godwin 60, Hayfield 51

Governors Challenge

Potomac 57, Olympic, S.C. 45

Governors Cup

Kempsville 48, Indian Creek, Md. 36

Linden, N.J. 66, Bishop Sullivan 47

Grand Home Furnishing Holiday Classic

Central Wise 44, J.I. Burton 42

George Wythe-Wytheville 69, Richlands 64

Honaker 60, Bell Co., Ky. 55

Union 69, Eastside 55

Greenbrier East Tournament
First Round

Greenbrier East, W.Va. 69, Covington 48

Halifax County Tournament

Person, N.C. 71, Gretna 37

Henrico Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

James River-Midlothian 44, J.R. Tucker 41

South Lakes 59, Steward School 57

Semifinal

Henrico 68, Matoaca 64

Trinity Episcopal 54, Collegiate-Richmond 48

HUBS Classic

Loudoun County 61, Thomas Johnson, Md. 57

Jaguar Tournament

C.D. Hylton 58, Poolesville, Md. 50

Joe Cascio Holiday Tournament

Freedom (South Riding) 59, TJ-Alexandria 46

George Mason 69, Lee-Springfield 53

Joe Ellis Tournament
Championship

Mathews 69, Northampton 58

K-Guard Holiday Classic

Alleghany 65, Hidden Valley 57

Cave Spring 55, Jefferson Forest 37

Lord Botetourt 54, Broadway 4

William Fleming 55, Magna Vista 25

Martinsburg Tournament
First Round

Heritage (Leesburg) 79, Lewis County, W.Va. 49

Martinsburg, W.Va. 67, Broad Run 56

Mount Vernon Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

St. John Paul the Great 76, Mount Vernon 56

Woodbridge 75, Christ Chapel Academy 70

Semifinal

Oakton 43, Knoch, Pa. 41

NBC 29 / Daily Progress Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Charlottesville 47, Monticello 40

Semifinal

Albemarle 67, Western Albemarle 56

West Potomac 74, St. Annes-Belfield 73

Norfolk Scope Holiday Tournament
Seventh Place

Frank Cox 78, Booker T. Washington 58

Fifth Place

Green Run 72, Kellam 45

Third Place

Oscar Smith 63, Granby 60

Championship

Lake Taylor 73, Tallwood 60

Northside Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Blacksburg 75, Giles 65

Faith Christian-Roanoke 72, Roanoke Catholic 50

Semifinal

Northside 60, North Cross 47

William Byrd 60, Christiansburg 48

Park View Sterling Tournament
Consolation

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 53, Park View-Sterling 47

Peninsula Catholic Tournament

Greenbrier Christian 81, Summit Christian Academy 69

Highland-Warrenton 56, Veritas Christian Academy 50

Norfolk Christian 82, Portsmouth Christian 60

Peninsula Catholic 67, Isle of Wight Academy 55

Petersburg Tournament

Huguenot 63, Hopewell 60

Petersburg 84, Life Christian 78

St. Christopher’s 75, Prince George 63

Phenom Hoop Report/Joe Miller Invitational

Virginia Academy 75, University Heights, Ky. 60

Phenom Hoops Invitational

Blue Ridge 61, Hamilton Hts., Ind. 57

Miller School 70, Oldsmar Christian, Fla. 53

Roberts Oxygen Holiday Classic

Bishop Ireton 54, Westfield 30

Rustburg Tournament

Central Lunenburg 63, William Campbell 60

Slam Dunk to The Beach

Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 82, Paul VI 79

Spotswood Tournament

R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, Sherando 54

Tabb Tournament

Gloucester 60, Tabb 56

Poquoson 63, York 52

Trinity Christian Tournament

Ad Fontes Academy 48, E.L. Haynes, D.C. 39

Seton School 53, Washington Christian Academy, Md. 47

Shenandoah Valley Christian 75, Heights, Md. 68

Trinity Christian School 52, Washington Latin, D.C. 50

Wakefield High School Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Chantilly 84, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 81

Semifinal

Wakefield 70, South County 64

Waldorf Holiday Hoops Classic

Massaponax 80, Maine-Endwell, N.Y. 67

Warren County Tournament

North Stafford 64, Harrisonburg 57

Warrior Holiday Challenge

Downingtown East, Pa. 41, W.T. Woodson 39

West Palm Beach, Florida Tournament

Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Olympic Heights, Fla. 69

Winters Mill Tournament

Tuscarora 76, Winters Mill, Md. 59

Sports News
