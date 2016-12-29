Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story RG3 cleared to practice, likely to start against Steelers
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Weightlifter dies after 315-pound…

Weightlifter dies after 315-pound barbell drops on his neck

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 11:33 am
Share

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man has died after a barbell slipped from his grasp and crushed his neck at a gym in central Iowa.

The accident occurred Monday morning at Elite Edge Transformation Center in Ankeny, about 10 miles north of Des Moines. A spokesman for the center, Mark Yontz, said Thursday that Kyle Thomson was bench-pressing 315 pounds when the barbell slipped.

Ankeny Fire Chief James Clack says the barbell fell on Thomson’s neck. Clack says a fire ambulance took Thomson to a Des Moines hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

3-day work week for DC area feds due to inauguration.

Yontz says there were spotters watching Thomson on the bench.

Advertisement

Iowa State University spokeswoman Annette Hacker says Thomson was a student there and lived in Pleasant Hill.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Weightlifter dies after 315-pound…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story RG3 cleared to practice, likely to start against Steelers