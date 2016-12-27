Wheeler, Scheifele and Stafford lead Jets past Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Drew Stafford scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Trouba added two assists, and Winnipeg won its second straight and fourth in five games. The Jets beat Central Division-leading Chicago for the third time in three tries this season, outscoring the Blackhawks 9-2 over those games.

Artem Anisimov scored his 15th goal in his return from missing three games with an upper-body injury, but Chicago lost its third straight for the first time since last March.

Chicago’s Corey Crawford blocked 31 shots in his second start since returning from an appendectomy that cost him 10 games.

Advertisement

With an assist, the Blackhawks’ Artemi Panarin stretched his career-best points streak to eight games. He has five goals and 14 points during the run.