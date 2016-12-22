Wild-Canadiens Sum

|Minnesota
|0
|2
|2—4
|Montreal
|0
|2
|0—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Montreal, Pacioretty 14 (Weber, Danault), 2:01 (sh). 2, Minnesota, Schroeder 1, 7:09. 3, Montreal, Lehkonen 7 (Flynn, Plekanec), 10:35. 4, Minnesota, Spurgeon 2 (Granlund, Zucker), 15:43.
Third Period_5, Minnesota, Staal 11 (Granlund, Suter), 3:08 (sh). 6, Minnesota, Zucker 7, 19:37.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 13-8-6_27. Montreal 11-15-8_34.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; Montreal 0 of 4.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 17-6-3 (34 shots-32 saves). Montreal, Price 18-5-2 (26-23).
A_21,288 (21,273). T_2:33.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Mark Shewchyk.