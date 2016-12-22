Wild-Canadiens Sums

Minnesota 0 2 2—4 Montreal 0 2 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Flynn, MTL, (holding), 4:14; Folin, MIN, (tripping), 13:10.

Second Period_1, Montreal, Pacioretty 14 (Weber, Danault), 2:01 (sh). 2, Minnesota, Schroeder 1, 7:09. 3, Montreal, Lehkonen 7 (Flynn, Plekanec), 10:35. 4, Minnesota, Spurgeon 2 (Granlund, Zucker), 15:43. Penalties_Gallagher, MTL, (slashing), 1:26; Pacioretty, MTL, (hooking), 11:35.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Staal 11 (Granlund, Suter), 3:08 (sh). 6, Minnesota, Zucker 7, 19:37. Penalties_Coyle, MIN, (high sticking), 1:29; Spurgeon, MIN, (high sticking), 4:04; Gallagher, MTL, (high sticking), 12:48; Minnesota bench, served by Stewart (too many men on the ice), 15:27.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 13-8-6_27. Montreal 11-15-8_34.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; Montreal 0 of 4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 17-6-3 (34 shots-32 saves). Montreal, Price 18-5-2 (26-23).

A_21,288 (21,273). T_2:33.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Mark Shewchyk.