Wintering, Portland beat Pepperdine 73-60

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alec Wintering had 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists on Saturday night and Portland led the entire way in a 73-60 win over Pepperdine.

Portland pulled away with a 14-4 run to lead 68-54 on Gabe Taylor’s jumper with 2:38 left. The Pilots (9-5, 2-0 West Coast Conference) led by as many as 11 before the break, but the Waves (4-10, 0-2) closed the deficit to 54-50 with eight minutes left.

Jazz Johnson added 18 points and Taylor finished with 14 for the Pilots. Johnson made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and Portland went 10 for 22.

Lamond Murray Jr. had 14 points to lead Pepperdine, which lost its ninth in a row after a 4-1 start to the season. Chris Reyes added 12 points and Jeremy Major scored 10.

The Waves made only two of their first 18 shots and finished 19 of 62 (30.6 percent).