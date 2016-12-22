Sports Listen

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 9:00 pm
Thursday, Dec. 22
EAST

Brown 80, St. Peter’s 71

Cornell 60, Canisius 43

Fordham 92, Niagara 69

Hofstra 75, Saint Joseph’s 64

Howard 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 68

Temple 73, Fairfield 59

SOUTH

Belmont 83, Presbyterian 58

Coll. of Charleston 79, Charleston Southern 76

Elon 84, Georgia St. 67

Georgia Southern 74, SC State 58

Samford 65, Georgia 59

Tulane 61, Auburn 59

MIDWEST

Bradley 65, Ill.-Chicago 56

Michigan 82, American U. 33

Northwestern 82, UT Martin 59

Ohio 80, Illinois 68

SOUTHWEST

Texas State 59, North Texas 58

Texas Tech 79, Texas-Arlington 60

FAR WEST

California 80, Arkansas St. 55

Drake 93, E. Washington 78

Gonzaga 72, Colgate 42

Washington 82, BYU 70

___

Sports News
