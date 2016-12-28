Sports Listen

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 8:00 pm
Wednesday, Dec. 28
EAST

DePaul 76, Georgetown 53

Drexel 65, UMass 47

La Salle 64, UMKC 59

Marquette 77, Villanova 71

Northeastern 61, Siena 50

St. Bonaventure 78, Rhode Island 69

SOUTH

Elon 93, King 47

George Mason 67, FIU 51

Georgia 78, W. Carolina 43

Memphis 75, Vanderbilt 59

NC A&T 63, Ohio 57

North Carolina 90, Coppin St. 55

Tulane 77, Maine 62

UAB 106, Miles 48

MIDWEST

Creighton 67, Butler 52

Dayton 82, Liberty 53

IUPUI 89, Indiana-Northwest 36

Illinois 70, Iowa 65

Michigan 63, Rutgers 50

W. Illinois 75, Fort Wayne 53

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 106, Sul Ross State University 58

Texas A&M 90, Prairie View 62

UTEP 74, CS Bakersfield 61

FAR WEST

Stanford 102, Yale 44

Topics:
Sports News
