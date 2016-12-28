Women’s College Basketball Scores

DePaul 76, Georgetown 53
Drexel 65, UMass 47
La Salle 64, UMKC 59
Marquette 77, Villanova 71
Northeastern 61, Siena 50
St. Bonaventure 78, Rhode Island 69
Elon 93, King 47
George Mason 67, FIU 51
Georgia 78, W. Carolina 43
Memphis 75, Vanderbilt 59
NC A&T 63, Ohio 57
North Carolina 90, Coppin St. 55
Tulane 77, Maine 62
UAB 106, Miles 48
Creighton 67, Butler 52
Dayton 82, Liberty 53
IUPUI 89, Indiana-Northwest 36
Illinois 70, Iowa 65
Michigan 63, Rutgers 50
W. Illinois 75, Fort Wayne 53
Abilene Christian 106, Sul Ross State University 58
Texas A&M 90, Prairie View 62
UTEP 74, CS Bakersfield 61
Stanford 102, Yale 44
