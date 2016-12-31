Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 6:00 pm
Saturday, Dec. 31
EAST

Bryant 62, LIU Brooklyn 53

CCSU 61, St. Francis Brooklyn 53

Mount St. Mary’s 66, Wagner 47

New Hampshire 64, Dartmouth 47

Robert Morris 66, Fairleigh Dickinson 64

Rutgers 61, Penn St. 45

Sacred Heart 73, St. Francis (Pa.) 63

Stony Brook 57, UMKC 55

UMBC 73, Coppin St. 63

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 82, SE Louisiana 57

Belmont 80, Austin Peay 71

Brown 68, Morgan St. 51

George Mason 52, St. Bonaventure 49

Georgia St. 58, Georgia Southern 54

Incarnate Word 78, Nicholls 52

Jacksonville 66, Wofford 60

Longwood 71, Milligan 47

McNeese St. 68, Northwestern St. 63

Mercer 93, Paine 50

Murray St. 80, Tennessee St. 72

NC A&T 72, Francis Marion 65

New Orleans 75, Texas A&M-CC 54

North Florida 72, Warner 44

Princeton 71, Lipscomb 43

Radford 78, Concord (WV) 51

Richmond 70, Saint Joseph’s 52

Saint Louis 106, Davidson 69

Troy 73, South Alabama 57

Tulane 61, East Carolina 45

MIDWEST

Ball St. 51, Toledo 45

Cent. Michigan 91, Kent St. 78

Cleveland St. 71, Youngstown St. 68

Dayton 77, UMass 65

Detroit 98, Ill.-Chicago 76

E. Illinois 71, Jacksonville St. 67

E. Kentucky 74, SE Missouri 63

Green Bay 62, Wright St. 41

IUPUI 66, W. Illinois 52

Iowa 75, Nebraska 72

Milwaukee 72, N. Kentucky 44

N. Illinois 85, E. Michigan 73

North Dakota 94, Sacramento St. 71

Northwestern 76, Purdue 60

Oakland 104, Valparaiso 63

Ohio 69, Bowling Green 58

Ohio St. 92, Indiana 82

SIU-Edwardsville 60, Tennessee Tech 49

W. Michigan 73, Akron 60

SOUTHWEST

Appalachian St. 66, Texas State 64

Lamar 70, Cent. Arkansas 56

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Arkansas St. 72

Oral Roberts 82, Fort Wayne 56

SMU 64, Cincinnati 47

Stephen F. Austin 86, Houston Baptist 49

Texas-Arlington 60, Coastal Carolina 58

UALR 78, Louisiana-Monroe 34

FAR WEST

BYU 76, Loyola Marymount 59

Boise St. 51, Colorado St. 45

Grand Canyon 85, Chaminade 55

Idaho St. 67, Montana St. 59

N. Colorado 91, Portland St. 62

N. Dakota St. 86, Denver 80

New Mexico St. 85, Western New Mexico 28

Portland 71, Pepperdine 61

Utah St. 65, Air Force 62

Weber St. 74, Montana 58

Wyoming 79, UNLV 57

Yale 64, UC Santa Barbara 60

___

Sports News
