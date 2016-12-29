Women’s Top 25 Fared

Thursday

1. UConn (12-0) beat No. 4 Maryland 87-81. Next: at UCF, Sunday.

2. Notre Dame (12-1) at N.C. State. Next: at Georgia Tech, Monday.

3. Baylor (11-1) vs. Kansas State. Next: vs. Kansas, Sunday.

4. Maryland (12-1) lost to No. 1 UConn 87-81. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

5. Mississippi State (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Sunday.

6. South Carolina (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.

7. Florida State (12-1) at No. 11 Miami. Next: at North Carolina, Thursday.

8. Louisville (12-2) vs. No. 25 Syracuse. Next: at Virginia, Thursday.

9. Washington (13-1) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Friday.

10. UCLA (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.

11. Miami (11-1) vs. No. 7 Florida State. Next: at N.C. State, Thursday.

12. West Virginia (12-0) at TCU. Next: at Kansas State, Sunday.

13. Stanford (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Arizona State, Friday.

14. Ohio State (11-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

15. Duke (11-1) vs. No. 17 Kentucky. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.

16. Texas (6-4) vs. Texas Tech. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.

17. Kentucky (9-3) at No. 15 Duke. Next: at Tennessee, Sunday.

18. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Stanford, Friday.

19. Virginia Tech (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware State, Friday.

20. Colorado (10-1) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

21. California (12-0) at Arizona. Next: at Arizona State, Sunday.

22. Oregon State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

23. South Florida (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Friday.

24. Oklahoma (9-3) at Kansas. Next: vs. TCU, Sunday.

25. Syracuse (9-4) at No. 8 Louisville. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.