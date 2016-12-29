Women’s Top 25 Fared

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:02 pm
Thursday

1. UConn (12-0) beat No. 4 Maryland 87-81. Next: at UCF, Sunday.

2. Notre Dame (12-2) lost to N.C. State 70-62. Next: at Georgia Tech, Monday.

3. Baylor (12-1) beat Kansas State 87-57. Next: vs. Kansas, Sunday.

4. Maryland (12-1) lost to No. 1 UConn 87-81. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

5. Mississippi State (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Sunday.

6. South Carolina (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.

7. Florida State (13-1) beat No. 11 Miami 81-66. Next: at North Carolina, Thursday.

8. Louisville (13-2) beat No. 25 Syracuse 91-76. Next: at Virginia, Thursday.

9. Washington (13-1) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Friday.

10. UCLA (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.

11. Miami (11-2) lost to No. 7 Florida State 81-66. Next: at N.C. State, Thursday.

12. West Virginia (13-0) beat TCU 83-61. Next: at Kansas State, Sunday.

13. Stanford (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Arizona State, Friday.

14. Ohio State (11-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

15. Duke (12-1) beat No. 17 Kentucky 69-54. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.

16. Texas (7-4) beat Texas Tech 67-47. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.

17. Kentucky (9-4) lost to No. 15 Duke 69-54. Next: at Tennessee, Sunday.

18. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Stanford, Friday.

19. Virginia Tech (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware State, Friday.

20. Colorado (10-1) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

21. California (12-0) at Arizona. Next: at Arizona State, Sunday.

22. Oregon State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

23. South Florida (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Friday.

24. Oklahoma (10-3) beat Kansas 84-54. Next: vs. TCU, Sunday.

25. Syracuse (9-5) lost to No. 8 Louisville 91-76. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.

Leave A Comment
