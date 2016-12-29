Women’s Top 25 Fared

1. UConn (12-0) beat No. 4 Maryland 87-81. Next: at UCF, Sunday.
2. Notre Dame (12-2) lost to N.C. State 70-62. Next: at Georgia Tech, Monday.
3. Baylor (12-1) beat Kansas State 87-57. Next: vs. Kansas, Sunday.
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
4. Maryland (12-1) lost to No. 1 UConn 87-81. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.
5. Mississippi State (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Sunday.
6. South Carolina (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.
7. Florida State (13-1) beat No. 11 Miami 81-66. Next: at North Carolina, Thursday.
8. Louisville (13-2) beat No. 25 Syracuse 91-76. Next: at Virginia, Thursday.
9. Washington (13-1) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Friday.
10. UCLA (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.
11. Miami (11-2) lost to No. 7 Florida State 81-66. Next: at N.C. State, Thursday.
12. West Virginia (13-0) beat TCU 83-61. Next: at Kansas State, Sunday.
13. Stanford (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Arizona State, Friday.
14. Ohio State (11-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.
15. Duke (12-1) beat No. 17 Kentucky 69-54. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.
16. Texas (7-4) beat Texas Tech 67-47. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.
17. Kentucky (9-4) lost to No. 15 Duke 69-54. Next: at Tennessee, Sunday.
18. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Stanford, Friday.
19. Virginia Tech (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware State, Friday.
20. Colorado (10-1) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.
21. California (12-0) at Arizona. Next: at Arizona State, Sunday.
22. Oregon State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.
23. South Florida (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Friday.
24. Oklahoma (10-3) beat Kansas 84-54. Next: vs. TCU, Sunday.
25. Syracuse (9-5) lost to No. 8 Louisville 91-76. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.