Women’s Top 25 Fared

Friday

1. UConn (12-0) did not play. Next: at UCF, Sunday.

2. Notre Dame (12-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Monday.

3. Baylor (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Sunday.

4. Maryland (12-1) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

5. Mississippi State (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Sunday.

6. South Carolina (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.

7. Florida State (13-1) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Thursday.

8. Louisville (13-2) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Thursday.

9. Washington (14-1) beat Oregon 99-77. Next: at No. 22 Oregon State, Sunday.

10. UCLA (10-2) beat Utah 67-56. Next: vs. No. 20 Colorado, Sunday.

11. Miami (11-2) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Thursday.

12. West Virginia (13-0) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Sunday.

13. Stanford (11-2) beat No. 18 Arizona State 64-57. Next: at Arizona, Sunday.

14. Ohio State (11-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

15. Duke (12-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.

16. Texas (7-4) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.

17. Kentucky (9-4) did not play. Next: at Tennessee, Sunday.

18. Arizona State (9-3) lost to No. 13 Stanford 64-57. Next: vs. Calfornia, Sunday.

19. Virginia Tech (13-0) beat Delaware State 88-48. Next: vs. North Carolina, Monday.

20. Colorado (10-2) lost to Southern Cal 79-54. Next: at No. 10 UCLA, Sunday.

21. California (13-0) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Sunday.

22. Oregon State (12-1) beat Washington State 80-58. Next: vs. No. 9 Washington, Sunday.

23. South Florida (11-1) beat Stetson 74-60. Next: at Tulane, Wednesday.

24. Oklahoma (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Sunday.

25. Syracuse (9-5) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.