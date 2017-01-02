Sports Listen

2 races canceled in Russia, organizers say financial reasons

January 2, 2017
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Organizers say that two snowboard World Cup competitions scheduled in Kazan, Russia next month have been canceled for financial reasons.

The International Ski Federation said in a statement Monday that a snowboard cross event and a parallel giant slalom slated for Feb. 24-26 had both been called off.

The FIS also said it was working with the Russian Snowboard Federation to look “for possible replacement competitions in Russia on the same dates.”

Sports News
