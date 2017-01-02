Sports Listen

Sports News

2-time Olympic decathlon champion…

2-time Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton retiring

By PAT GRAHAM January 4, 2017 12:26 pm
Two-time Olympic decathlon gold medalist Ashton Eaton and heptathlete Brianne Theisen-Eaton have announced their retirements in side-by-side essays on their website.

Considered the first family of multi-events, Ashton and Brianne met at the University of Oregon as teenagers and married in July 2013. Their coach, Harry Marra, officiated the wedding.

The 28-year-old Eaton hinted he might be moving on to other things soon after defending his title at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August. He’s the world record holder in the event.

The 28-year-old Theisen-Eaton, who represents Canada, won the bronze medal in Rio.

Eaton said Wednesday in his essay: “Frankly there isn’t much more I want to do in (the) sport.”

Theisen-Eaton said she was mentally exhausted after last season and “felt more and more resistant to begin training.”

Online:

http://www.weareeaton.com

Sports News
The Associated Press

Sports News

