Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Bautista-Agut, Youzhny advance to quarterfinals in Chennai
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 2016 Eclipse Awards Finalists

2016 Eclipse Awards Finalists

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 12:06 pm
Share

To be announced Saturday, Jan. 21 at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.:

Horse of the Year: Arrogate, California Chrome, Songbird

Two-Year-Old Male: Classic Empire, Not This Time, Practical Joke

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Two-Year-Old Filly: Champagne Room, Lady Aurelia, New Money Honey

Advertisement

Three-Year-Old Male: Arrogate, Exaggerator, Nyquist

Three-Year-Old Filly: Cathryn Sophia, Queen’s Trust (GB), Songbird

Older Dirt Male: California Chrome, Frosted, Lord Nelson

Older Dirt Female: Beholder, Cavorting, Stellar Wind

Male Sprinter: A.P. Indian, Drefong, Lord Nelson

Female Sprinter: Finest City, Haveyougoneaway, Paulassilverlining

Male Turf Horse: Flintshire (GB), Highland Reel (IRE), Tourist

Female Turf Horse: Lady Eli, Miss Temple City, Tepin

Steeplechase Horse: Rawnaq (IRE), Scorpiancer (IRE), Top Striker

Owner: Juddmonte Farms, Inc., Kenneth and Sarah Ramsey, Spendthrift Farm LLC

Breeder: Clearsky Farms, Darley, WinStar Farm, LLC

Trainer: Bob Baffert, Chad Brown, Mark Casse

Jockey: Javier Castellano, Jose Ortiz, Mike Smith

Apprentice Jockey: Kevin Gomez, Lane Luzzi, Luis Ocasio

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 2016 Eclipse Awards Finalists
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Bautista-Agut, Youzhny advance to quarterfinals in Chennai