2017 Australian Open Champions

Men’s Singles — Roger Federer (17), Switzerland
Women’s Singles — Serena Williams (2), United States
Men’s Doubles — Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (4), Australia
Women’s Doubles — Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova (2), Czech Republic
Mixed Doubles — Abigail Spears, United States, and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia
Boys’ Singles — Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary
Girls’ Singles — Marta Kostyuk (11), Croatia
Boys’ Doubles — Hsu Yu Hsiou, Taiwan, and Zhao Lingxi (4), China
Girls’ Doubles — Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, Canada, and Carson Branstine (3), United States
Men’s Wheelchair Singles — Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina
Women’s Wheelchair Singles — Yui Kamiji (2), Japan
Quad Wheelchair Singles — Dylan Alcott (1), Australia
Men’s Wheelchair Doubles — Joachim Gerard, Belgium, and Gordon Reid (2), Britain
Women’s Wheelchair Doubles — Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot (1), Netherlands
Quad Wheelchair Doubles — Andy Lapthorne, Britain, and David Wagner (1), United States