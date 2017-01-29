Sports Listen

2017 Australian Open Champions

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 7:53 am
Men’s Singles — Roger Federer (17), Switzerland

Women’s Singles — Serena Williams (2), United States

Men’s Doubles — Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (4), Australia

Women’s Doubles — Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova (2), Czech Republic

Mixed Doubles — Abigail Spears, United States, and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia

Boys’ Singles — Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary

Girls’ Singles — Marta Kostyuk (11), Croatia

Boys’ Doubles — Hsu Yu Hsiou, Taiwan, and Zhao Lingxi (4), China

Girls’ Doubles — Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, Canada, and Carson Branstine (3), United States

Men’s Wheelchair Singles — Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina

Women’s Wheelchair Singles — Yui Kamiji (2), Japan

Quad Wheelchair Singles — Dylan Alcott (1), Australia

Men’s Wheelchair Doubles — Joachim Gerard, Belgium, and Gordon Reid (2), Britain

Women’s Wheelchair Doubles — Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot (1), Netherlands

Quad Wheelchair Doubles — Andy Lapthorne, Britain, and David Wagner (1), United States

