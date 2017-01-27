Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeDoDSalary CompressionDHSMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 2026 Winter Games in…

2026 Winter Games in Stockholm is “desirable”

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 5:57 am
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish Olympic Committee says it is “possible and desirable” that Stockholm hosts the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Chairman Hans Vestberg says a report presented on Friday by the Swedish capital about hosting the event was “an important step” toward a formal bid, expected in March 2018.

Committee member Anette Norberg says “we have great respect for the economic, social, and environmental issues which must involve sustainable solutions.”

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Sweden Sports Minister Gabriel Wikstrom told news agency TT the work was “pretty positive.”

Advertisement

Stockholm, which hosted the 1912 Summer Olympics, has never staged the Winter Games.

Ostersund, Falun, and Goteborg have all mounted failed winter bids.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 2026 Winter Games in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1998: Clinton publicly denies affair allegations

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended