3 late goals lift surging Wild to 5-3 win over Ducks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Suter, Erik Haula and Jason Zucker scored in a two-minute span late in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Saturday night.

It was the second goal of the game for both Haula and Zucker.

The Western Conference-leading Wild are 19-2-1 in their last 22 games.

Stefan Noesen, Cam Fowler and Corey Perry scored for Anaheim, which lost goalie John Gibson in the first period with an upper-body injury. It was the first time in 10 games that Anaheim allowed more than two goals and the first time in 19 games it lost when leading after two periods.

Advertisement

Zucker redirected a pass from Suter behind Jonathan Bernier at 13:59 of the third, firing up the capacity crowd. Before that goal was announced, Suter — on his 32nd birthday — tried to center a pass from behind the goal line, but it deflected off Bernier’s right pad and into the net 36 seconds later.

Zucker added a breakaway goal to cap the flurry.

The Ducks are 8-2-1 in January and have points in 13 of their last 15 games. Their other regulation loss: at home to Minnesota on Jan. 8.

Haula scored on a slap shot 2:35 into the game for a 1-0 Wild lead, but Noesen tied it just more than three minutes later, scoring on a rebound. Fowler scored on a short-handed breakaway later in the period.

A sharp-angle shot from Mikko Koivu appeared to hit Gibson in the upper chest with 5:39 to play in the first period. After being attended to by a trainer, Gibson gingerly skated to the bench and went straight to the locker room.

Gibson, who is 7-1-1 with two shutouts in his past nine starts, was replaced by Bernier. He finished with 16 saves.

Perry put Anaheim up 3-1 early in the second period, jamming home a centering attempt from Ryan Getzlaf.

Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk, the NHL leader in goals-against average and save percentage, has given up at least three goals in six of his last nine starts.

Off a turnover by Sami Vatanen in the Ducks zone, Zucker whistled a shot past Bernier at 5:03 to get the Wild to 3-2.

NOTES: Ducks RW Jakob Silfverberg, who left Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury, is not with the team. It’s the first game missed this season by the team’s third-leading goal scorer (13). … Minnesota LW Zach Parise had his first point in six games with an assist on Haula’s goal. . The Wild recalled RW Kurtis Gabriel from AHL Iowa. He fought Anaheim’s Nick Ritchie in the first period.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Wild: Wrap up a four-game homestand Sunday against Nashville.