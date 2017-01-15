Sports Listen

49ers interview Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable for head coach

By JOSH DUBOW January 15, 2017 6:09 pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have interviewed Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable for their head coaching vacancy.

Team CEO Jed York met with Cable on Sunday as part of his search for replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.

Cable coached a line that has struggled this season in Seattle, but has helped the Seahawks develop a strong running game his first five seasons with the Seahawks. Seattle was knocked out of the playoffs Saturday with a 36-20 loss to Atlanta.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Cable had a 17-27 record in two-plus seasons as head coach for the Raiders form 2008-10.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

